Christina Applegate Shares Harrowing Weight Loss from MS Battle

She “didn’t look in the mirror for a year.”

Following her diagnosis, Christina Applegate has offered occasional updates on her worsening multiple sclerosis symptoms.

The disease whose early symptoms she nearly missed has come to define her life.

Part of that journey has meant drastic, harrowing weight loss.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel, Christina Applegate promotes her new memoir. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘Within seven months, all of it was gone’

In her new memoir, Applegate is delving into the alarming weight loss that came as a result of her MS battle.

“Sometimes the weight bothered me more than the disease,” she reflects in You With the Sad Eyes.

Applegate goes on to admit: “I didn’t look in the mirror for a year.”

Anyone who has gone through an experience — personally or with a loved one — where mirrors are out of the picture knows that it’s a pretty unsubtle sign that something is wrong.

In this case, alleviating symptoms of her MS involved a dramatic change in diet.

In her 2026 memoir, Christina Applegate shares the highs and lows of her ongoing health battle. (Image Credit: Amazon)

“Then I was put on a clear‑liquid diet because of my stomach issues,” Applegate explains in the text of her book.

“And all of a sudden, everything just dropped off of me,” she explains.

“Within seven months, all of it was gone,” Applegate shares.

“And,” she specifies, “I was down by 50 pounds or more.” That is almost never good news.

“These days,” the 54-year-old actress adds, “my legs are tinier than they’ve ever been.”

Her diet is to keep her out of the emergency room

Some people go on diets for simple reasons — better sleep, better energy, better nutrition. Her situation is much more dire.

“The illness has given me serious stomach issues,” Applegate writes in her memoir.

“As I write this,” she cites as an example, “there are tamales downstairs that are the best tamales you could ever have — I want to eat five of them right now, I’m so hungry.”

She does not share this anecdote to pass on the craving for tamales like some sort of It Follows situation.

“But I know if I do, I’ll probably end up in the ER again, as I have so many times recently,” Applegate reveals.

Christina Applegate discusses the ravages of her battle with MS. (Image Credit: ABC)

Despite the situation, she writes that she has “managed to create a much healthier space” when it comes to her “relationship with food.”

However, that has not alleviated her disease.

The MS has exacted a terrible toll upon her body.

Applegate seems particularly concerned about the appearance of her legs, which she characterizes as “scary-looking.”

She elaborates: “I have no muscles — just sticks. It’s dangerous to be walking around with zero muscles on my body: it means my bones aren’t protected if I fall, and it scares me.”

Our society’s vicious body expectations afflict her even now

“But there’s still that little voice in my head saying, ‘You’re really skinny. You have the legs you always wanted. Good for you,’” Applegate remarks in her memoir.

“This is the sickness,” she acknowledges.

Then, Applegate affirms: “But she’s not going to win.”

It has been four and a half years since the actress revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021.

We continue to wish her the very best.