Jelly Roll Reveals ‘Secret’ Hospitalization, Snapped Collarbone

He’s been keeping a secret.

On social media, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo revealed that he has been in a terrible ATV accident.

(He has the X-rays to show that this was a bone-breaking mishap.)

Is he okay? Apparently so. And this mishap may explain a PR blunder from around the same time.

In January 2026, Jelly Roll had a terrible ATV accident. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Oh no!

In January, just days before the Grammy Awards, Jason Bradley DeFord — whom we all know as Jelly Roll — suffered a terrible accident.

The controversial singer flipped his ATV.

The result was a broken collarbone.

If you’re only just hearing about this now, you’re not alone.

He kept it a secret until this past weekend.

Taking to his Instagram page, DeFord showed off his repaired ATV and shared a bit of recent history.

“Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it,” he revealed.

“I broke my collarbone,” he announced.

Pacing around the vehicle, he confessed: “I was so scared to get back on this thing.”

DeFord reasoned: “I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it.”

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll recorded a video for his followers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I thought I was gonna cry’

He had believed that he had “totaled” the vehicle. He credited one of his brothers for restoring the ATV to “brand new” condition.

As for why he chose this moment to share, he explained that it was the result of reflecting.

“I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone,” he recalled.

“Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream,” DeFord admitted.

He added: “I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry.”

Bunnie Xo also shared footage of her husband’s hospital visit.

“This happened in January, worst phone call to ever get,” she captioned on her Instagram post on Sunday.

“But we got thru it thank goodness,” she remarked.

And, Xo continued: “He’s healed completely.”

That is remarkable! Bone injuries, even particularly nasty bone bruises, can often take many months to heal.

In this video, Jelly Roll compares himself to a Ninja Turtle of the Teenage Mutant variety. We don’t see it. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is this why he didn’t make good on his promise?

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, many award winners used their platforms to speak out against ICE’s ongoing campaign of terror in Minnesota and beyond.

DeFord essentially asked for a rain check, vowing to address ICE violence later that week.

He did not. It was odd to delay a statement already, whether or not he portrayed himself as too “dumb” to make a statement on the spot. It’s even weirder to skip the self-imposed deadline.

It’s possible that he simply asked for a delay because he was out of his mind with pain and didn’t feel up to saying anything coherent. (Many of us have been there, albeit with much smaller platforms.)

Still, it would be good (or possibly very bad) if he were to speak out now. We can all oppose fascist violence in our streets and in our neighbor’s homes.