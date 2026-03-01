Shia LaBeouf Arrested AGAIN on Assault Charges, Declares ‘Big Gay People Are …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Shia LaBeouf’s very public meltdown continued this weekend, as the troubled actor was arrested for the second time in as many weeks.

LaBeouf was first arrested on February 16 following a fight outside a New Orleans bar.

On Saturday, LaBeouf was taken into custody a second time, once again on battery charges

Shia LaBeouf attends the ‘Borg/McEnroe’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Police say LaBeouf was arrested after he struck several people and shouted gay slurs in yet another public altercation.

“These f–ots put me in jail,” LaBeouf said, according to the report. “I’m a Catholic.”

News of the arrest came on the same day that YouTube’s Channel 5 released an interview with LaBeouf in which he offered bizarre explanations for his actions.

“I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me. When I’m like, standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that,” he said.

LaBeouf went on to use religion to justify his homophobia:

“I’m deep off into the bible. I know what the bible says about homosexuality. Nah,” he said. “I’m in a full on love affair with Jesus.”

From there, LaBeouf at least accepted responsibility for his actions and revealed that he is no longer sober.

“My behavior [is] bullshit. I gotta deal with that. Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I’m just not into it, bro,” he said.

Shia LaBeouf attends the “Megalopolis” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“I don’t think my answers are there. I don’t. I really, genuinely, don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go. I don’t think I have a different problem,” he continued, adding:

“My sobriety ended 9 months ago, so I’ve been searching, in and out, sponsorships – I was sober for probably 2 years, and then Kava. I heard people talk about California sobriety – Joe Rogan, you just get flooded with a bunch of info.

LaBeouf went on to state that he does not want to check into rehab, as he blames his anger issues on “a different problem”.

“I think I have a small man complex,” he said, adding:

“I’m gonna address it … I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego moreso than my drinking, but that’s where I’m at now on my journey, and I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out.”

Let’s hope he does that before anyone else gets hurt.