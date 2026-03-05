Savannah Guthrie TODAY Show Future Decided: Will She Return?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The following post must begin with an obvious caveat:

Savannah Guthrie has far bigger things to worry about these days than the state or future of her career.

As you’ve very likely heard about by now, the journalist’s mother, 84-year old Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for over a month now.

In a shocking and troubling turn of events, new reports indicate she may have been kidnapped by the Mexican cartel.

(NBC)

We certainly can’t verify this speculation at the moment — but we do know that the long-running anchor returned to the morning show’s studio on March 5 for the first time since she stepped back from the production amid the search for her missing mother.

According to People Magazine, Guthrie thanked the staff and crew for all of their love, prayers and support and for “caring about my mom as much as I do” during her visit.

She added, in part:

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be. I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘where else would I go?’”

The co-anchor, who has been with the program since 2011, also made her intentions (or her hopes, perhaps) clear:

“I have every intention of coming back. I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And, I would like to try.”

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

Guthrie, of course, has been absent from the air since her mother vanished. But she hasn’t been absent from the headlines.

In February, Savannah Guthrie posted a video in which she offered $1 million to anyone who is able to provide information regarding the whereabouts of Nancy.

“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home,” Savannah said in a video released on Instagram and other platforms, adding:

“Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. All of the information about this reward and the details are in the caption below. You can call the 1-800 tipline. You can be anonymous if you want. And we are begging you to please come forward now.”

(Instagram)

During her stop by the set on Thursday, Guthrie hugged everyone on site.

Her friend and colleague Dylan Dreyer then led a “beautiful” group prayer for everyone, which began as follows:

“We’re here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don’t understand why this is happening…. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day.”

A show spokesperson has confirmed most of this reporting.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues,” this individual says in a statement.

“While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

Savannah Guthrie attends Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones also discussed Savannah’s visit during the show’s fourth hour.

“In her perfect way, she talked to us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew,” Jones told viewers. “She said she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home.”

Until this occur, Hoda Kotb will continue to play a role on Today.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Guthrie said in a February 2 message. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”