Cops Were Called to Britney Spears’ House 14 Times Ahead of DUI Arrest: Report

As we previously reported, Britney Spears was arrested on DUI charges on Wednesday night.
Britney was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital after her arrest, where her blood was drawn to determine her BAC.
Insiders say she was at .06, which is below the legal limit, but driving erratically after drinking (as Brit allegedly was) can result in DUI charges.
As new information about the incident continues to surface, we’ve learned that Britney was allgedly weaving in and out of lanes and caught the attention of a California Highway Patrol officer.
Insiders have also revealed that Spears cried during her short time in jail and appeared “highly emotional” throughout her arrest.
Now, we’re learning that family and friends are concerned, as the arrest is reportedly just the latest in a long line of troubling incidents for Britney.
In fact, according to a new report from Page Six, police have been called to Britney’s house 14 times in the past two years alone.
To be fair, the most recent call was for trespassing in progress around midnight on Oct. 23, 2025.
And several of the calls, including one on March 21, was logged as a silent alarm.
But in some cases, it seems that the caller was concerned about Britney herself, not her property.
The most recent well-being check occurred on September 2025.
Two well-being checks were logged in the month of November 2024.
The nature and outcome of these calls are unclear.
But an average of seven 911 calls in a single year is highly unusual, especially in such an affluent, secluded neighborhood.
Britney was freed from her conservatorship in 2021, and she’s experienced quite a few ups and downs in the years since.
“She was incredibly emotional,” a source told Page Six of her arrest, adding, “It’s been a very hard couple of months.”
Spears is due back in court in May, at which time, she will presumably enter a plea.
Here’s hoping that she’ll soon be able to find the kind of peace she’s been seeking since childhood.