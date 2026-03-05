Cops Were Called to Britney Spears’ House 14 Times Ahead of DUI Arrest: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, Britney Spears was arrested on DUI charges on Wednesday night.

Britney was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital after her arrest, where her blood was drawn to determine her BAC.

Insiders say she was at .06, which is below the legal limit, but driving erratically after drinking (as Brit allegedly was) can result in DUI charges.

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As new information about the incident continues to surface, we’ve learned that Britney was allgedly weaving in and out of lanes and caught the attention of a California Highway Patrol officer.

Insiders have also revealed that Spears cried during her short time in jail and appeared “highly emotional” throughout her arrest.

Now, we’re learning that family and friends are concerned, as the arrest is reportedly just the latest in a long line of troubling incidents for Britney.

In fact, according to a new report from Page Six, police have been called to Britney’s house 14 times in the past two years alone.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

To be fair, the most recent call was for trespassing in progress around midnight on Oct. 23, 2025.

And several of the calls, including one on March 21, was logged as a silent alarm.

But in some cases, it seems that the caller was concerned about Britney herself, not her property.

The most recent well-being check occurred on September 2025.

Two well-being checks were logged in the month of November 2024.

Britney Spears poses at the exclusive unveiling of The Intimate Britney Spears at New York Public Library – Celeste Bartos Forum on September 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears)

The nature and outcome of these calls are unclear.

But an average of seven 911 calls in a single year is highly unusual, especially in such an affluent, secluded neighborhood.

Britney was freed from her conservatorship in 2021, and she’s experienced quite a few ups and downs in the years since.

“She was incredibly emotional,” a source told Page Six of her arrest, adding, “It’s been a very hard couple of months.”

Spears is due back in court in May, at which time, she will presumably enter a plea.

Here’s hoping that she’ll soon be able to find the kind of peace she’s been seeking since childhood.