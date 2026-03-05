Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Kidnapped By Mexican Cartel: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been over a month since Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in Tucson.

Her loved ones remain optimistic about the possibility that she’ll be found alive, but their hopes are likely diminishing by the day.

Now, a new theory has emerged about the identity and motive of the captors.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)

Five weeks after Nancy’s disappearance, police appear to be no closer to identifying a suspect.

One informant claims to have seen her in Mexico, and that’s not the only reason to believe that she may be a victim of cartel violence, one source claims.

“This is a likely – and sadly – worst case scenario,” a source identified as a former New York Police Department lawman turned criminal defense attorney tells Radar Online.

“Kidnappings are a business strategy for the cartels. The horrific treatment of their captives is well-documented and more often than not — deadly,” the expert added.

The source went on to state that if Nancy was kidnapped by the cartels, then it is paramount that the family meet their demands as quickly as possible.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

“Speed is of the essence,” the attorney added.

“If the cartels have her, police need to pinpoint her location for rescue — or pay off their ransom demands as quickly as possible. If they don’t, this story won’t have a happy ending.”

The Guthries have received several ransom notes, but have yet to pay the $6 million in Bitcoin demanded by the people claiming to be Nancy’s kidnappers.

Part of the problem is that the Guthrie’s requests for additional information — including proof that Nancy is still alive — have fallen on deaf ears.

It remains unclear if the notes were legitimate or merely a hoax.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

Another source suggested that the kidnapping may have been an act of retaliation based on US foreign policy.

“This could’ve been retaliation against the United States’ attacks on the cartel’s distribution boats in the Caribbean and affecting their fentanyl trade,” private investigator Jason Jensen told Radar.

Whatever the case, Nancy remains missing, and her loved ones are getting more desperate for answers with each passing day.

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has made several public pleas for information, but thus far, it seems that this case is no closer to being solved.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.