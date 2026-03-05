Britney Spears Arrested on DUI Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have shocking news out of Los Angeles today, as Britney Spears has been arrested on DUI charges.

The pop icon was handcuffed and taken into custody after being arrested in Ventura County, California Wednesday night.

She was reportedly booked at 3 am and released just after 6 am this morning.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

According to TMZ, Britney was pulled over at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear what may have prompted police to pull her over.

A source tells TMZ that Britney was taken to the hospital to have her blood drawn after her arrest. The source also claims that Spears’ BAC was .06, which is under the legal limit of .08, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Spears is scheduled for a court date on May 4, at which time she will presumably enter her plea.

Britney appears to have deleted her Instagram account in the wake of her arrest.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, tells TMZ.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

This is not the first time that Britney has been in trouble with the law, nor is it the first time that she has been suspected of driving under the influence.

In October of last year, Page Six revealed video of Spears leaving a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California and entering her BMW as several people apparently tried to stop her.

In 2007, she faced misdemeanor charges in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The charges were dropped after Britney paid off the owner of the other car, and her trial for driving without a license resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

However, the incident was one of the factors that led to Spears’ conservatorship and the loss of custody of her two children.

Britney spent several years under the control of her father and other parties after a judge determined that she was unable to properly care for herself.

The conservatorship was finally lifted in 2021. The situation gained widespread media attention, with many fans and activists calling for Spears to be freed.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.