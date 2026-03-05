Britney Spears Reportedly Cried During DUI Booking After Allegedly Swerving in Traffic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Oh no!

Following Britney Spears’ DUI arrest, she spent time behind bars before being released.

A new report sheds light on her emotional state and her behavior while awaiting release.

Another report describes exactly how her driving caught the attention of police.

In a 2016 interview, Britney Spears delved into her childhood and cultural background. (Image Credit: ITV)

Britney Spears reportedly cried during her DUI booking

As we reported, police arrested Britney for a DUI on Wednesday evening, around 9:30 PM.

She was only booked at 3:02 AM.

Hours later, at 6:07 AM, Britney was finally released from custody.

A lot of scrutiny has gone into her driving, even in circumstances where she was fleeing cameras.

But this is clearly a low moment for the beloved singer. How did she take it?

TMZ now reports that Britney was apparently “crying” during her booking.

According to their sources, the singer’s behavior was perfectly out of the ordinary.

The only remarkable thing — aside from who she was — was that she was “crying a lot” during the process.

Crying can serve multiple functions. It is not uncommon as a result to the shock and humiliation of an arrest.

Additionally, if Britney was under the influence of something like alcohol — which we of course do not know to be the case — then that could make someone more likely to cry.

Presumably, she did not spend the entire nine hours tearful. But bookings can be particularly humiliating.

In 2016, Britney Spears answered questions backstage. (Image Credit: E! News)

Her vehicle was allegedly ‘speeding’ and swerving

A second report, this time from Page Six, shed light upon the alleged driving behavior that police say prompted the arrest.

“Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes… speeding,” the dispatch audio claims. “2026 convertible out of LA.”

An officer requests: “Can we send all units down towards this area, please?”

“This is a 2026 black BMW convertible,” the voice describes before the announcement that the vehicle has been pulled over comes.

“Talking with the driver,” a voice reports. “Driver is out of the vehicle.”

Many people are asking the same question: alleged drinking aside, why would someone of Britney’s means ever drive themselves?

As unthinkable as it sounds, some people like driving. But there’s more to it than that.

For most of her adult life, Britney was kept under the thumb of a tyrannical conservatorship that controlled her healthcare, her travel, her career … and also largely prevented her from driving.

It seems likely that Britney feels tired of being driven everywhere — that she associates it with a broader loss of freedom.

Perhaps part of the reason for her jailhouse tears was the fear that this mistake (and, to be clear, this was a mistake) endangers her human rights.

In 2004, Britney Spears appeared on the very first season of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ (Image Credit: NBC)

Let’s not lose the plot, folks

Every time that Britney has a “misstep,” whether it’s slightly cringe dancing on Instagram or a report of rule-breaking on a private plane, the worst in our society call to reinstate her conservatorship.

Britney’s conservatorship was a violation of her human rights. These legal arrangements have a place — but not for people who are able to campaign for their own freedom.

Certainly, some of these same malefactors are once again beating the conservatorship drums — hoping that a DUI is enough to return Britney to her gilded cage.

Driving while intoxicated, as police accuse Britney of doing, is not okay. It endangers people. It is a mistake.

But the penalty for a DUI is usually, like, a fine. A suspended license. That sort of thing. Britney should not lose her freedom, have her life ripped away from her, over this mistake.

And we should all be vigilant for those with bad intentions who try to push for just that.