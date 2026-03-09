Rihanna: Shots Fired at LA Home While Singer Was Inside

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A terrifying scene unfolded in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, a 30-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly fired several shots at the Beverly Hills home of pop icon Rihanna.

The broad daylight incident took place at around 1:20 pm.

Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

A police dispatch transcript obtained by the New York Post indicates that “approximately 10 shots” were fired.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Tesla before being apprehended by police.

Little is known about the alleged shooter’s identity or motives.

It’s also unclear if Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, or their three children were at home at the time of the incident.

But RiRi reportedly was at home, and it’s a miracle that no one was hurt.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City.

This is not the first time that Rihanna has been targeted at her home.

Back in 2018, a 27-year-old man named Eduardo Leon broke into the singer’s Hollywood Hills home and hid for 12 hours before being discovered by an assistant.

Riri received a restraining order against Leon, but he was not forced to serve any jail time.

Neither Rihanna nor her reps have offered any public comment on this weekend’s incident.

Rihanna attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the music and fashion icon.

In June, Rihanna’s father passed away at the age of 70. In September, she and Rocky welcomed their third child.

2025 was also the year in which A$AP Rocky beat felony assault charges, thus avoiding a lengthy prison sentence.

So yeah, for the most part, Rihanna has a pretty enviable life. But it’s not without its challenges.

And random shooters outside her home are about the last thing she needs right now.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Hopefully, Riri and Rocky will beef up their security detail in response to this frightening ordeal.