Jace Evans Was Institutionalized After Pulling Gun on Grandma, Source Claims

As we previously reported, Jenelle Evans had son Jace committed to a mental hospital in North Carolina recently.

The troubled Teen Mom star made the decision from afar, as she still resides in Las Vegas.

Jace and Jenelle have had a strained (to put it mildly) relationship for years, but this was an extreme action.

And now, we have new information about what may have led Jenelle to have her son committed.

According to a new report from TMZ, Jace “pulled a gun” on his grandmother and temporary guardian Barbara Evans.

But several people — including Jenelle’s estranged sister, Ashleigh — have disputed that claim.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that the story about Jace pulling a gun was sold to TMZ by an anonymous source.

Ashleigh believes that that source was none other than Jenelle. But thus far, she has yet to furnish any evidence of that claim.

Whatever the case, after Jenelle called the cops, Jace was taken to a nearby hospital for an assessment.

He was then transferred to a psychiatric care facility, where he remains as of this writing.

“My nephew did not pull a firearm out on [his] grandmother or himself. That is a lie,” Ashleigh wrote on X on Tuesday (via The Ashley).

“None of that [is] true… who[ever] keeps fabricating these lies is a sick person,” she continued, adding:

“The police also never found a gun in my mother’s house. That is a straight up lie.”

She later elaborated on the situation, writing, “[It’s] most likely my sister selling the story because she’s angry. She’s losing control.”

An anonymous source has come forward to corroborate Ashleigh’s claims.

“He was really angry and damaged something in the house. The cops actually searched Barbara’s house and found no gun,” the source tells The Ashley.

The insider also refutes the claim that Barbara was “desperate” to have Jace committed.

“Quite the opposite actually,” the source says.

“Jenelle still has custody of Jace and continues to try to manipulate the situation, despite being in Vegas. She’s trying everything she can to get her way.”

Insiders have revealed that there have been some substance abuse issues, but nothing beyond what one would expect from a 16-year-old in a volatile situation.

They say the main issue is that Jace is upset that Jenelle is now back together with David Eason, her ex-husband who had previously been arrested for abusing Jace.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.