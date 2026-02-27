Savannah Guthrie Makes Final Desperate Plea to Mother’s Kidnappers: ‘We Are …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie posted a video in which she offered $1 million to anyone who is able to provide information regarding the whereabouts of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy disappeared from her home on the morning of February 1 and is believed to have been abducted.

Today, Savannah doubled down on her plea for information in another heartbreaking video.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)



“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home,” Savannah said, adding:

“For that reason we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

Many have suggested that there’s an ominous tone to Savannah’s latest message, as she used the word “recovery” instead of “rescue.”

But Savannah was speaking off the cuff here, and her use of that word might not be as significant as some are making it out to be.

“Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows,” Savannah said, adding:

“All of the information about this reward and the details are in the caption below. You can call the 1-800 tipline. You can be anonymous if you want. And we are begging you to please come forward now.”

“Please — be the one that brings her home,” Savannah wrote in the caption to her clip, adding:

“Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or find a way to reach out to me.

“NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

In other posts, Savannah has made it clear that the reward can be paid in cash, and no questions will be asked.

Investigators say they’ve received more than 1,600 tips in the days since Savannah first offered the $1 million reward.

Sadly, as the search enters its second month, it seems that police are no closer to locating Nancy.

They have concluded their search of Nancy’s home, and Savannah has returned to her home in New York City after spending most of the past month in Tucson.

All parties involved in the search say that they have not given up their hope of finding Nancy alive.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.