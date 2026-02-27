Fentanyl and Lisa Rinna: What Happened at The Traitors Premiere Party?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lisa Rinna has broken her silence in the wake of a a report that claimed she had been drugged at The Traitors Season 4 premiere party in January.

In short?

The actress and reality TV star says this report is accurate.

Lisa Rinna attends Lisa Rinna In Conversation: “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It” at 92NY on February 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

During an appearance on Good Day New York on Thursday, February 26, Rinna said the following:

“I had fentanyl in my system — I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things. But I can’t talk a lot about it, because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked, and my team is dealing with it now.”

Added the 62-year old of long-time spouse Harry Hamlin:

“Luckily, my husband was there and was able to get me out of there quickly. Because I saw other things like, ‘Oh, Lisa was just drunk.’ But no.”

Lisa Rinna walks the runway during the Germanier Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

This is quite the accusation, of course.

Fentanyl is VERY powerful synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A mere two milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10 to15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

So, if this is true, we’re not talking about some sort of incident in which someone wanted Rinna to pass out… as horrible as that would be on its own.

We’re talking about someone TRYING TO MURDER LISA RINNA.

Lisa Rinna attends The 2026 WWD Style Awards presented by Women’s Wear Daily at Regent Santa Monica Beach on January 9, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The aforementioned premiere party was held January 8, the day the beloved show aired its first episode on Peacock.

The airing of Season 4, meanwhile, just wrapped up on Thursday night.

According to TMZ, Rinna’s The Traitors co-star Colton Underwood noticed that Rinna was “completely inebriated” despite not drinking much and notified Rinna’s team at the gathering after he grew concerned.

The event was held at The Abbey, where Rinna alleges this kind of thing has actually happened before.

“This is not a first time thing,” she said on February 26. “This is something that’s gone on for years, and I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet.”

Rinna is famous for her roles on Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Dancing With the Stars.

It’s unclear whether or not she has contacted the authorities over the reported poisoning.