Fentanyl and Lisa Rinna: What Happened at The Traitors Premiere Party?

Lisa Rinna has broken her silence in the wake of a a report that claimed she had been drugged at The Traitors Season 4 premiere party in January.
In short?
The actress and reality TV star says this report is accurate.
During an appearance on Good Day New York on Thursday, February 26, Rinna said the following:
“I had fentanyl in my system — I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things. But I can’t talk a lot about it, because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked, and my team is dealing with it now.”
Added the 62-year old of long-time spouse Harry Hamlin:
“Luckily, my husband was there and was able to get me out of there quickly. Because I saw other things like, ‘Oh, Lisa was just drunk.’ But no.”
This is quite the accusation, of course.
Fentanyl is VERY powerful synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A mere two milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10 to15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.
So, if this is true, we’re not talking about some sort of incident in which someone wanted Rinna to pass out… as horrible as that would be on its own.
We’re talking about someone TRYING TO MURDER LISA RINNA.
The aforementioned premiere party was held January 8, the day the beloved show aired its first episode on Peacock.
The airing of Season 4, meanwhile, just wrapped up on Thursday night.
According to TMZ, Rinna’s The Traitors co-star Colton Underwood noticed that Rinna was “completely inebriated” despite not drinking much and notified Rinna’s team at the gathering after he grew concerned.
The event was held at The Abbey, where Rinna alleges this kind of thing has actually happened before.
“This is not a first time thing,” she said on February 26. “This is something that’s gone on for years, and I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet.”
Rinna is famous for her roles on Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Dancing With the Stars.
It’s unclear whether or not she has contacted the authorities over the reported poisoning.