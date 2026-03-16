Kylie Jenner’s Ex Travis Scott Throws Shade at Timothee Chalamet Following Oscars …

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Despite one of the most aggressive award season campaigns in history, Timothee Chalamet did not win Best Actor at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

His work in Marty Supreme was stellar, but in the end, he was edged out by the equally deserving Michael B. Jordan.

And now, to add insult to injury, Timmy appears to be on the receiving end of some passive-aggressive shade from his girlfriend’s ex.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, arrived on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party just minutes after Kylie and Timmy finished posing for photographers.

And it seems the couple was very much on his mind throughout the evening.

As Page Six reports, Travis took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of Jordan getting emotional after he was announced as the winner.

For obvious reasons, many took this as Jordan’s way of throwing shade at Chalamet.

“Travis Scott is a professional hater. I love it,” said one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Travis Scott attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Timothee Chalamet looks miserable and Travis Scott was shading him and is there too.. help this man,” added another.

“Travis Scott posting mbj is so f–king funny like brah,” quipped a third netizen.

Others noted that Travis might have just been celebrating Jordan’s win, rather than throwing shade at Chalamet.

“People saying Travis Scott hating on Timothee Chalamet are y’all dumb a Black man who he’s friends with won best actor of course he’ll post it,” claimed one user.

US-French actor Timothee Chalamet and US entrepreneur Kylie Jenner attend the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

But as Page Six points out, this would not be the first time that Travis talked a little trash about Timothee.

Back on 2023, when Timothee and Kylie first went public with their relationship, Travis released his album Utopia.

On a song titled “Meltdown,” Scott rapped about “chocolate” and “the Willy Wonka factory” before instructing an ex to try and find “another flame hot as me, b–ch.”

Timmy, of course, starred as a young Willy Wonka in the 2023 film Wonka.

We don’t know for sure if Travis intended to throw shade on Sunday night — but if he did, at least he was a lot more subtle about it this time.