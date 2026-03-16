Rebel Wilson PR Team Plotted Smear Campaign in Audio Recording

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There’s a troubled production and then there’s whatever happened on The Deb.

In recent years, Rebel Wilson has been under a lot of stress.

She claims that people involved in her directorial debut film have been working to sabotage her — and the movie itself.

Now, damning audio appears to show her PR team conspiring to portray one of the producers as a “madame” who procures sex workers for a billionaire.

On ’60 Minutes Australia,’ actress and director Rebel Wilson explained that she believes that she is the target of retaliation. (Image Credit: CBS Australia)

Every story about ‘The Deb’ is enough to make you believe in cursed productions

For over a year, The Deb has been the subject of contentious allegations.

Wilson’s directorial debut seems to have been particularly cursed. And things have now gotten worse.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained an audio recording that appears to show Wilson’s crisis PR team working on a smear campaign against Amanda Ghost, one of the film’s producers.

The audio seemingly shows Jed Wallace outlining social media strategies to badmouth Ghost on a broad scale.

Such a strategy would involve the creation of new, anonymous sites and circulating criminal allegations against the producer.

“We can’t just do, like, oh, she’s a bitch, she sucks,” the speaker in the audio, whom THR identifies as Wallace, says.

“It’s, like, it’s got to be really, really heavy,” he then suggested. “And connected to something that heavy.”

While perhaps spitballing, the idea is floated that Amanda Ghost is an “absolute madame” who procures sex workers for billionaire Len Blavatnik.

Blavatnik’s company financed The Deb.

Notably, Wilson has seemingly been at odds with Blavatnik — after one of the film’s stars, she accuses, recanted allegations against Ghost.

Under the Australian sun, Rebel Wilson explains the concept behind troubled film, ‘The Deb.’ (Image Credit: CBS Australia)

‘Amanda Ghost is a Destroyer of Worlds’ would be a great band name, actually

In addition to Wallace, another name may be familiar to those who’ve followed other recent, high-profile smear campaign stories.

The Agency Group publicist Melissa Nathan is among those receiving these instructions, the report alleges.

(Yes, that name arises in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle, among others.)

Some have accused Wilson of lying under oath, as she apparently denied involvement in smears against Ghost.

One little tidbit … one of the now-deleted smear sites was titled “Amanda Ghost is a Destroyer of Worlds.” Really.

6. Wilson messaged Hurley responding to a negative article on Aug 3rd: "Team, I am obviously very upset about this. You were supposed to get the negative information out about Ghost and have failed to do that… Something has to be done NOW"



[image or embed] — expatriarch.bsky.social (@expatriarch.bsky.social) March 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Amanda Ghost’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, spoke to Entertainment Tonight after this bombshell audio was released.

“Rebel Wilson has repeatedly denied any involvement in the creation of the smear websites,” the statement began.

Vasquez continued: “Not just on television but in her sworn legal testimony.”

The statement continued: “We, however, had long suspected that she not only contributed to the malicious sites but that she was the driving force behind them.”

Vasquez concluded: “The evidence we have submitted to the court in California supports that conclusion.”

Rebel Wilson tells ’60 Minutes Australia’ that she believes that the alleged retaliation against her was not about money. (Image Credit: CBS Australia)

Maybe society could do something about this?

Wallace and Nathan and more have ties to multiple PR campaigns that had wide-reaching effects.

(Spitfire News has a well-researched and disturbing report on the PR campaign links between Jeffrey Epstein and Justin Baldoni.)

Should companies be allowed to accept money from one party to plant information that they know or believe to be false on social media, astroturfing hate campaigns against innocent parties?

That isn’t always how PR firms work. But there are some recent and dramatic examples showing that being how it plays out.

This whole situation sucks for everyone involved. We cannot claim to know the truth behind any of this. But crisis PR firms should probably not be how we get our information about people, right?