Oscar Winners 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Pulls Off a Stunner

Well, another Oscar night has come and gone — and this one was loaded with twists and turns.
As always, the Academy honored some very deserving films and artists.
But this was one of the most unpredictable races in years, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there were so many surprises.
Without further ado, here’s your complete rundown of the winners and losers in the night’s biggest categories.
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners — WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another — WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — WINNER
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another — WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams