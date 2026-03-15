Oscar Winners 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Pulls Off a Stunner

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Well, another Oscar night has come and gone — and this one was loaded with twists and turns.

As always, the Academy honored some very deserving films and artists.

But this was one of the most unpredictable races in years, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there were so many surprises.

Without further ado, here’s your complete rundown of the winners and losers in the night’s biggest categories.

Amy Madigan, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for â€œWeaponsâ€, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Jessie Buckley attends “The Bride!” New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners — WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another — WINNER

Train Dreams

Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn attend the “One Battle After Another” Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — WINNER

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another — WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams