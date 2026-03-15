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Oscar Winners 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Pulls Off a Stunner

Oscar Winners 2026: 'One Battle After Another' Pulls Off a Stunner

By Author Tyler Johnson

Published: Mar 15, 2026 at 10:38 PM

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Well, another Oscar night has come and gone — and this one was loaded with twists and turns.

As always, the Academy honored some very deserving films and artists.

But this was one of the most unpredictable races in years, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there were so many surprises.

Without further ado, here’s your complete rundown of the winners and losers in the night’s biggest categories.

Amy Madigan, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for â€œWeaponsâ€, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Madigan, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for â€œWeaponsâ€, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Jessie Buckley attends "The Bride!" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 03, 2026 in New York City.
Jessie Buckley attends “The Bride!” New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners — WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another — WINNER
Train Dreams

Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn attend the "One Battle After Another" Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England.
Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn attend the “One Battle After Another” Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another — WINNER
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another — WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams