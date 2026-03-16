Connor Storrie & Troye Sivan Spotted Leaving Oscars Together

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Heated Rivalry catapulted Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to instant fame.

Not only did they attend the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, but some very high-profile people were eager to meet them.

Australian musician Troye Sivan is one of the planet’s most desired men.

As you can imagine, fans are hyped seeing Storrie and Troye walking together. But what does it mean?

Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Where were THEY headed together?

A fan tweeted out a video on Sunday, March 15.

Stepping out into the Los Angeles night air, we see Connor Storrie.

Though the initial post seemed to have eyes only for the Heated Rivalry star, other social media users noticed the company that he was keeping.

As you can see in the video below, that’s Troye Sivan with him.

Whether they were simply walking together to find their rides or looking to hang out more is anyone’s guess.

As you can see, this looks like a very casual walk together.

Sometimes, we see celebrities walking side-by-side as if they were flirting.

Other times, we see people clearly resenting that they are near each other.

Hand-holding or glaring, either can be fantastic tabloid fodder.

In this case, however, things seem more chill — with Storrie and Sivan checking their respective phones as they presumably find their rides.

Troye Sivan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Is there more to this?

It is easy to imagine Connor Storrie, catapulted to overnight fame, suddenly being in a position where he can date anyone he chooses — including world-famous hotties.

Similarly, it is easy to imagine Troye seeing Connor’s butt acting talents on Heated Rivalry and leaping at the chance to meet him.

Certainly, some fans on social media are already shipping the two based upon their proximity in this one short video.

It’s a little premature, sure.

But is it true?

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Storrie and Sivan are not, in fact, dating.

The report describes the two as “just friends.”

It is probably wise to remember that, just as men and women can just be friends and hang out, two dudes can also just be friends.

Fans are of course free to concoct their own stories about what two (or more) famous hotties might get up to after the Oscars.

But RPF and other fanfiction isn’t reality. It’s always important to remember the difference. (And it’s important to not message your faves about it.)

Connor Storrie attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hold your horses, folks

As it happens, rumor has linked Storrie with one of his Heated Rivalry co-stars. And no, we do not mean Hudson Williams.

Storrie and François Arnaud have been spotted getting dinner together.

Some fans of the show have been getting very weird about Arnaud … because they’d already imagined Storrie and Williams getting together.

As always, we are asking people to please be normal and respectful.

Scripted roles are just acting jobs — they don’t define someone’s real-life relationships.