Jodie Sweetin Trashes Her ‘Opposite’ Candace Cameron Bure

Is it a Full House feud or just two former coworkers who are on opposite sides of every pressing issue?

Every now and then, the Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure conflict arises.

Jodie’s talking about it now.

Calling herself “loud” and “outspoken,” she’s explaining why they’ll never see eye-to-eye.

On the ‘Only Child With Bob The Drag Queen’ podcast, Jodie Sweetin touches on serious and light topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It’s been a long time since ‘Full House’

During a recent episode of the Only Child With Bob The Drag Queen podcast, Jodie Sweetin delved into a slew of topics.

Obviously, one of them was Full House.

Talking about the Olsen twins was delicate but fairly easy.

She praised them for their work ethic while also mourning their lost childhoods. She worked for 8 years as a kid, but they built a media empire as children.

Then came the more delicate topic: Candace Cameron Bure.

Jodie Sweetin and Bob The Drag Queen are definitely being a little more polite than they need to be as they bring up Candace Cameron Bure.



Famously, comedian Dave Chappelle has become a reactionary, particularly with regard to his outspoken transphobia.

For many, he has become a symbol of the fall from being a beloved celebrity name to just being another bigot.

Bob alludes to that when he comments: “Candace has gone a little Dave Chappelle-y, too.”

Making a vocalization that indicates that one is choosing one’s words carefully, Jodie

“Candace does her thing,” Jodie then states. “And I …”

While Bob laughs, Jodie elaborates.

On his eponymous podcast, Bob The Drag Queen chats with Jodie Sweetin. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘If that ain’t you, that ain’t you’

“You know, we sit on very opposite sides of things,” Jodie acknowledged.

This refers to political matters and social issues.

“And I’m just kind of a loud, outspoken bitch about a lot of things,” Jodie characterized relatably.

“And,” she affirmed, “that’s not going to stop me.”

Jodie then sagely summarized: “And if that ain’t you, that ain’t you.”

Considering their differences, Jodie was being very tasteful there.

Jodie has used her platform for good, even getting thrown to the ground while protesting for human rights.

Meanwhile, Candace has also joined the fight for human rights … on the opposing side.

In addition to her sadly unsurprising takes on state-mandated birth, LGBTQ+ rights, and more, Candace also has a history of making odd, inflammatory statements.

For example, she flipped out about the Olympics opening ceremony a couple of years ago. She also once claimed that watching horror films could open “spiritual portals” in one’s home.

Jodie Sweetin has a wonderful sense of humor and a healthy dose of moral clarity. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Candace has made countless choices to be who she is today

Candace’s older brother, Kirk Cameron, is also infamous. Both were converts to Christianity at young ages.

Finding new beliefs — be it a religion, a political alignment, or a lack of religion — as an adolescent can be a powerful rite of passage.

But some converts bring a sort of radical aggression that can drive off former friends and colleagues — which, in turn, may make them double and triple down, or drive them into further extremes.

Candace has chosen to be many things. Unfortunately, a good person does not seem to be one of them. There are millions of Christians who are decent, wonderful people, so that’s on Candace.

Jodie, meanwhile, has chosen to be a great person and to consistently use her platform for good.