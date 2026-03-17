Jesse James Defends Adult Film Star Wife Bonnie Rotten Following Domestic Violence …

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Reality star Jesse James is no stranger to toxic relationships.

Of course, usually he’s the toxic one in said relationship, but it sounds like he might have finally met his match.

James is currently married to adult film star and gun rights activist Bonnie Rotten, who was arrested earlier this week on domestic violence charges.

Television personality Jesse James attends the premiere of “Infamous” at DGA Theater October 9, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Rotten — whose real name is Alaina James — was arrested for a “warrantless/on-view” offense, meaning authorities witnessed the alleged incident or had probable cause at the scene.

Her bond was set at $3000, and it seems that Jesse was more than happy to come and bail her out. He even boasted about it on Instagram.

“The devil doesn’t always come with horns—sometimes it shows up exactly how you like it,” James captioned a photo of Rotten.

Now, that doesn’t sound like a great compliment — in fact, it sounds like the sort of thing some would say in order to warn you that the devil can assume forms that are pleasing to the human eye.

But we don’t think Jesse meant it that way.

He seems to be saying that Bonnie is demonic, and that’s a good thing.

Given his history as an adulterous Nazi, we don’t expect James to take a traditional view of good and bad behavior.

But even, so “yep, she’s a devil!” probably isn’t the kind of reassurance his fans were looking for following Bonnie’s arrest.

Bonnie has since issued her own statement on the matter, and while she doesn’t deny any wrongdoing, she says that she and Jesse are determined to work things out.

“This was an unfortunate situation. Jesse picked me up from jail,” she wrote on her social media pages.

“We love each other and want to make it work. We had a quiet family night at home and are seeking help in areas we need and will have no further comment at this time.”

Rotten is James’ fifth wife, and their relationship has been tumultuous from the start.

TV personality Jesse James arrive at the 2011 Art Of Elysium “Heaven” Gala held at the California Science Center on January 15, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

She filed for divorce just a few months after they tied the knot back in 2022, alleging that James had cheated on her.

She later withdrew her petitiuon, only to refile a few weeks later, claiming that James had slapped and punched her.

Jesse, meanwhile, accused his wife of “trying to break his finger and poking a hole in his neck with her fingernails.”

The couple welcomed their first –and, thus far — and only child together, a son named Bishop, back in 2023.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.