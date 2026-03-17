Rex Culpepper Cause of Death: Syracuse QB, Son of ‘Survivor’ Stars Was 28

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today.

Rex Culpepper — the former Syracuse University quarterback whose parents competed on the reality show Survivor — has passed away.

He was just 28 years old.

Rex Culpepper #17 of the Syracuse Orange warms up before the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome on September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Culpepper proposed to girlfriend just weeks before death

News of Culpepper’s death comes courtesy of an announcement from the Syracuse football program.

“Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life,” the team said in a statement (per People).

“Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him.”

Culpepper passed away just weeks after he proposed to longtime girlfriend Savanna Morgan.

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” Morgan wrote on Instagram this week.

Rex Culpepper #15 of the Syracuse Orange moves in the pocket during the second half against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on September 1, 2017 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

“Rex didnt always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didnt realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other,” she continued, adding:

“And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last.

“We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I dont regret a single day in our 6 years.”

Rex Culpepper’s loved ones confirm surprising cause of death

Culpepper battled testicular cancer in 2018, and heshocked his treatment team by still starting under center for SU the following season.

The feat earned him the school’s Jim DaRin Courage Award.

Rex Culpepper #15 of the Syracuse Orange passes the ball during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at the Carrier Dome on November 25, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Rex’s death, however, had nothing to do with his previous health issues.

Culpepper’s family has confirmed that he was killed in a dirt bike accident in Florida.

The Culpeppers are well known in the world of football, as Rex’s dad, Brad, was a defensive tackle who played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears.

He later appeared on Survivor: Blood vs Water and Survivor: Game Changers.

Rex’s mother, Monica Culpepper, also competed on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, and she later appeard on Survivor: One World.

Our thoughts go out to Rex Culpepper’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.