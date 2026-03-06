Janelle Brown Shares Beautiful Message on Anniversary of Son’s Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown took to Instagram this week in order to acknowledge the most heartbreaking anniversary any parent could ever envision.

On Thursday, the long-time Sister Wives cast member shared a new Instagram post that was directed at her son Garrison… who took his own life on March 4, 2024.

May Garrison Brown forever rest in peace. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Hi sweetheart. I’ve felt you around today. This is my favorite picture of you. You were so happy,” Brown wrote as a caption to a photo that feature Garrison in military garb.

“I had protected this day on my calendar for weeks. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I wanted the ability to choose when the day arrived.”

As fortune would have it, Janelle officially moved into her North Carolina home on the anniversary of Garrison’s passing.

“It turned out the movers I hired to help me bring the big things from storage to the new house could only move me today. I think it was the perfect thing,” she explained to both her son and her followers.

“I was so busy but it was also significant to me that today would have signs of the new chapter, the new life that has begun for me since you left.”

A calm but tearful Janelle Brown speaks about her dearly departed son on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Speaking to People Magazine last May, Janelle detailed the final days of Garrison’s life.

“I knew he was struggling. I always just picked up the phone and I always make it a point to just talk to him. And it wasn’t really about anything,” Brown told this outlet last year, adding:

“He would go through periods where he was really good, and then he just would have a binge, just as part of the cycle, I think…

“I don’t know what happened that night he did that because he’s had other nights like this where he would drink and then pass out, and he would go kind of radio silent, but he’d be back in the morning. “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened this time.”

It’s just so, so sad.

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Aside from Garrison, Janelle and Kody Brown — who were spiritually married from 1993 to 2022 — share children Logan, 31, Maddie, 30, Hunter, 29, Gabriel, 24, and Savanah, 21.

In a September episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Maddie revealed they planned to honor Garrison on their North Carolina property with a flower garden.

“Garrison’s always in our thoughts, right? And we will definitely, probably have a part of the flower garden that’s really more of a memorial to him and to Bob’s Floral, his Hawaiian shirt shop,” Janelle said at the time. “He’ll always be here. He will be represented here for sure on this property.”