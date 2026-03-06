Sam Asghari Warns Press ‘Could Hurt’ Britney Spears While She’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There are so many opinions floating around about Britney Spears’ DUI.

This is a great opportunity for the people who’ve been waiting for her to make a mistake.

How does ex-husband Sam Asghari feel?

He didn’t plan to speak about his ex-wife, but when the topic came up, he answered.

Sam Asghari speaks on NewsNation, primarily to address the longtime plight of the Iranian people and his hopes for the future. (Image Credit: NewsNation/YouTube)

He didn’t intend to talk about Britney Spears at all

Like many Iranian-Americans, 32-year-old Sam Asghari has nuanced takes on Trump’s illegal war on Iran.

The deaths and war crimes are adding up. Over a thousand people, many of them innocents — and even children — have died.

But the Ayatollah was a vicious ruler and a butcher who, earlier this year, had slaughtered tens of thousands of his people for protesting his brutal regime.

So Asghari has to walk the narrow line of horror and celebration, calling it a “bittersweet moment” while talking to NewsNation.

After discussing his hopes for the Iranian people after nearly half a century under totalitarian rule and also discussing his recent film about gay Iranians, another topic arose.

Asghari then faced a question about his famous ex-wife, Britney Spears, in the wake of her DUI arrest earlier this week.

It is very common for people to bring up topics where Asghari might, if he chose, bash his ex.

(Certainly, ex-husband Kevin Federline seemed to leap at the chance to drag Britney’s name through the mud, in book form.)

Consistently, Asghari has refused to do anything of the sort.

He and Britney married in 2022 but ended up divorcing the following year, despite a half-dozen years together before their nuptials. What does he have to say about the DUI?

Sam Asghari and his family left Iran as children, fleeing the regime. (Image Credit: NewsNation/YouTube)

This is a great show of diplomacy

“My focus has been on the Iran situation,” Asghari countered. “Because it’s been such a huge situation.”

He added that the plight of Iran’s 90 million citizens “deserves my full attention.”

However, he did address Britney — even without name-dropping her.

“As it goes [for] the past, I cannot skip the past,” Asghari acknowledged. “I celebrate the past.”

He then affirmed: “I think everybody makes mistakes, and everybody deserves privacy.”

He had more to say, but only a little.

“If we learn from history,” he suggested, “we have to understand the press could hurt somebody recovering from a situation like this.”

Bold of Asghari to suggest that anyone might learn from history.

Bolder still for him to imply that those in charge are more interested in Britney’s well-being than they are in milking the story for hysteria.

Considering that this is a man whose homeland just escaped a totalitarian monster but is now the center of a war that seems intent upon destabilizing the entire region, he handled the question with a great deal of grace.

Actor and producer Sam Asghari discusses his recent film. (Image Credit: NewsNation/YouTube)

Is there any hope at society being normal about Britney?

Asghari’s diplomacy is very becoming. It is also exactly what his ex needs right now.

There are a lot of people who are invested — some financially, but most emotionally — in watching the “downfall” of Britney.

The truth is that she made a mistake. Drinking and driving, as she was allegedly doing on Wednesday night, is not okay.

We hope that she is well. We hope that she is safe.

And we are glad that at least one of her ex-husbands isn’t looking to cash in on her misfortune.