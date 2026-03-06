Farrah Abraham & Sophia Abraham Get Matching Mother-Daughter Tattoos in Egypt

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The tattoos match. The outfits do not.

Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, took a trip for the latter’s birthday.

They went to Egypt. Farrah’s getting flack for wearing so little while posing at sacred sites.

She and Sophia also opted to get matching tattoos.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham chat with fans in 2022. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Headed to the pyramids with my Cleopatra’

Wearing less, perhaps, than is customary for such a trip, Farrah posed on the back of a rearing camel for photos in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Sophia was there, too, though covering up a bit more than her mother with a somewhat goth look in all black.

In the caption, Farrah added some topical context for their trip.

“Headed to the #pyramids with my cleopatra @sophialabraham, right before the USA killed the Iranian leader,” Farrah wrote on Instagram. “And now no American can go to the Middle East.”

She offered vague emotional support to the people of Africa and the Middle East, claiming: “you can always have a home in America.” Unfortunately, that has never been less true.

In a separate Instagram post, Farrah gushed over Sophia’s 17th birthday.

“Blessed to have another full circle year with you,” she wrote.

The Teen Mom alum, who will turn 35 in a couple of months, also made a startling claim.

“I love that everyone thinks we’re sisters and can’t believe that we’re not friends,” Farrah alleged.

Sometimes, mothers and daughters are mistaken for siblings. This sounds more like people feigned the mistake out of politeness.

What do their new tattoos mean?

In her own post (though whether Sophia wrote it is a matter of some debate), the birthday girl shared a look at their new tattoos. Yes, they got mother-daughter matching tats.

“Our tattoos represent eternal life, eternal love, eye of Ra, eye of Horus, and inspired egyptian hieroglyphics as seen in ancient egyptian history!” the Instagram caption reads.

The caption also detailed: “The Arabic writing translates to ‘eternal love.'”

As you can see below, these are large tattoos on the bases of their necks.

Many people wonder if Farrah wrote this for Sophia. If Sophia wrote it, then that would mean that she emulates her mother’s worrisome, often-nonsensical writing style.

We do not read Arabic. But we do know a thing or two about Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Unless the video is reversed, it appears that Farrah has the wedjat-eye of Ra and Sophia has the wedjat-eye of Horus (more properly, Heru). These are symbols of, among other things, divine protection.

The ankh is a sacred symbol of life. We cannot think of any instance of seeing these hieroglyphs combined in this way.

Some may view these as merely historical symbols. But hieroglyphs are, by definition, sacred. Many, especially Kemetics, revere the Egyptian gods and employ these sacred markings.

Admittedly, it is unclear why someone who does not follow this faith would want these explicitly religious symbols. But they could be part of Sophia’s belief system; that is, of course, her business.

During a radio interview, Farrah Abraham shared some unorthodox ideas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What should we make of all of this?

First and foremost, Farrah’s struggle to understand political realities is very unsurprising.

Right now, the same mad king who has launched an illegal war in Iran has also brought about the arrests of thousands of legal immigrants, including asylum seekers.

So, unfortunately, no, those displaced by this senseless war of choice cannot have a home in the US. Not right now.

As for Farrah’s touristy nonsense … we suspect that the Egyptian people have seen worse.

Did someone believe that Farrah and Sophia were sisters? If so, it’s an insult to Sophie.