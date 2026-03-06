Britney Spears Fired Her Sobriety Coaches Ahead of DUI Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve probably heard by now, Britney Spears was arrested on DUI charges earlier this week.

The pop icon was reportedly pulled over for driving erratically, and she was then taken to a nearby hospital to have her blood drawn to determine her BAC.

Britney was reportedly under the legal limit, but she may still face DUI charges due to her driving.

And a new report claims that Spears fired her sobriety coaches just weeks before her latest brush with the law.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Yes, despite the huge financial windfall that came with the sale of her music catalog, Britney fired much of her support staff in recent weeks, according to TMZ.

Among those cut from the payroll were the folks who were tasked with keeping Britney sober.

TMZ reports that Britney made the decision to cut ties with several staff members — including security guards who often kept her behavior in check — after returning from a trip to Mexico.

The reasons behind her decision are unclear.

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that Britney was restrained by a conservatorship for years, and the idea of paying people to monitor her behavior might have become repugnant to her.

So the decision to fire her sober coaches might have made perfect sense in that moment.

But much will be made of the fact that Spears cut ties with those particular employees — and then got arrested for DUI so soon after.

For the record, though fans have speculated about Britney being intoxicated in some of her Instagram videos, she has never spoken publicly about battling any sort of substance abuse issues.

Britney Spears celebrates her birthday inside The ScandinavianStyle Mansion December 1, 2007 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Concerns for her mental health have been widespread in recent weeks, and according to TMZ, “Britney mostly just dances around naked all day wherever she is … and our sources say she talks to herself and is in her own world.”

Britney is due back in court in May, at which time she will presumably enter her plea.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, tells TMZ.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.