Eric Dane’s Official Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Tragic

As you very likely know by now, Eric Dane died last month at the age of 53.

As you also likely know at this point, the veteran actor — best known for roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria — had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

According to the star’s official death certificate, meanwhile, we can now confirm that Dane died from respiratory failure… with ALS listed as an underlying cause of death.

Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two kids: Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

(Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Dane’s family previously confirmed the actor’s death on February 19.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” his family wrote at the time.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

“He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.

“The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Eric Dane and his daughters Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Dane attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a progressive degenerative disease that affects the nerve cells, leading to eventual paralysis of the muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure.

Toward the end of his life, Dane had basically lost the ability to speak.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane said in April 2025. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundationâ€™s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Since Dane’s passing, a number of celebrities have posted messages of sympathy and sorrow on social media.

“I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day, I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying,” Dane said in a virtual panel featuring I AM ALS and Synapticure co-founders Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya for Giving Tuesday on December 2.

“I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me…

“It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore.”