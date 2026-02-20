Eric Dane: Patrick Dempsey, Nina Dobrev & Other Celebs Pay Tribute to Late …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has passed away at the age of 53.

He had been bravely battling ALS.

Dane was a beloved figure in the world of film and television, racking up dozens of credits, in addition to his work on Grey’s.

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 2022 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Now, friends, colleagues, and a legion of adoring fans are paying tribute to a star who was taken from us far too soon.

“I just woke up this morning and it was very sad to read the news. It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children,” said Grey’s costar Patrick Dempsey during an appearance on Virgin Radio U.K.’s “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.”

“I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak. He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly,” he continued, adding:

“He was the funniest man — he was such a joy to work with and I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it.”

Eric Dane attends the “Countdown” Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing,” said Euphoria creator Sam Levinson (per The Hollywood Reporter).

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard,” said Alyssa Milano, who worked with Dane on Charmed.

“And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family,” Milano continued.

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric. He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen,” said Nina Dobrev, who co-starred with Dane in 2022’s Redeeming Love.

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundationâ€™s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

“ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolensces to his family,” she continued.

“Watching Eric Dane do what he loved — act in his final role on Brilliant Minds — was an honor. He adored being on set, cracking jokes in-between takes. Our crew and cast loved him. It was an gift to witness his talent, determination and joy,” said Brilliant Minds producer DeMane Davis said.

“The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS,” Ashton Kutcher wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those who are singing Eric Dane’s praises today. He will be greatly missed.