Patrick Dempsey Says Eric Dane Lost Ability to Speak Toward End of Life

The tragic passing of Eric Dane at 53 was a shock to many.

Even those who knew that the end was near are expressing heartbreak in their tributes to the late actor.

Patrick Dempsey was with his late co-star just days before his passing.

But he prefers to focus upon their best memories.

Actors Eric Dane and Patrick Dempsey pose during the 33rd Annual People’s Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 9, 2007. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images for PCA)

He saw him just last week

On Friday morning, Patrick Dempsey spoke as a guest on Virgin Radio.

There, he acknowledged the tragic passing of Dane mere hours after it became news.

“I just woke up this morning,” he began, “and it was very sad to read the news.”

Dempsey admitted: “It’s hard to put into words.”

He then expressed: “I feel really so sad for his children.”

Dempsey shed light on how much Dane’s health had deteriorated towards the end.

“I was corresponding with him, we were texting,” he revealed.

“So I spoke to him about a week ago,” Dempsey continued, “and some friends of ours went in to see him.”

Grimly, he shared: “And he was really starting to lose his ability to speak.”

Dempsey assessed: “He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.”

Eric Dane attends the “Countdown” Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Still, he prefers to discuss who he was in happier times

“He was the funniest man,” Dempsey praised.

“He was such a joy to work with,” he gushed.

“And,” Dempsey affirmed, “I want to just remember him in that spirit.”

He explained: “Because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it.

Dempsey then recalled specific moments that he found indelible.

Amidst his battle with ALS, Eric Dane lost the use of one of his arms while he was still able to speak. (Image Credit: ABC)

“He had a great sense of humor,” Dempsey shared.

The actor recalled: “He was easy to work with, we got along instantly.”

Many still remember Dane for his first moment on Grey’s Anatomy. That moment was indelible for Dempsey, as well.

“First scene was him, you know, in all his glory, coming out of the bathroom with the towel on looking amazing,” he raved.

Dempsey described Dane in that moment as “making you feel completely out of shape and insignificant.” Still, he emphasized that the men were friends, in part, because they were never in competition.

He has an inspirational takeaway and piece of advice

“There was just this wonderful mutual respect,” Dempsey described.

“He’s wickedly intelligent and I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together,” he affirmed.

“And,” Dempsey continued, “celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives and the real loss is for us who don’t have them anymore.”

Dempsey spoke of Dane’s ALS advocacy, saying: “He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease and those remaining days.”

He opined: “And it just reminds us that we all have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day.”

Patrick Dempsey attends the re-opening of the TAG Heuer Sydney flagship store on February 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images)

“It’s something that we have to remember and certainly in a world where there is just so much crisis and there is so much tragedy that we really need to be grateful for every moment that we have,” Dempsey expressed.

“Spend time with our families, do things that are better, that benefit of other people to be of service to be kind, to be loving … these values,” he listed.

“With our leadership unfortunately that we’re seeing around the world and certainly in America,” Dempsey grimly acknowledged, “with this horrible, corrupt government that is currently running America.”

He emphasized: “We have to remember to treat our neighbors and our friends with the right values.”

That is sound advice — and a worthy tribute to a dearly departed friend.