Britney Spears Appears to Be Drinking From Champagne Flute While Walking Toward Car In …

Recent photos showed Britney Spears in an unflattering light.

In her words, paparazzi took the “worst photos in the whole world” of her while she was trying to remain incognito.

Some critics have lamented that Britney is too much of a recluse. But with photographers lying in wait, can you blame her?

It sounds like she’s even considering moving to a country with better privacy restrictions. No one should have to move to protect their peace.

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Some days, it feels like Britney Spears ‘can’t go anywhere’

On Thursday, November 20, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her dismay after paparazzi photos have once again fueled “concerns” about her well being.

“I just don’t like the way paparazzi always take the worst photos in the whole world,” she lamented in the video.

Britney expressed, with regret: “I can’t go anywhere.”

Even when she makes an effort to obscure her appearance (she even wore a scarf over part of her hair), someone too often spots her.

Britney added that her appearance in random paparazzi snaps is “astoundingly different from” her day-to-day appearance.

“It’s so offensive and so incredibly mean,” Britney reflected, describing the experience.

This isn’t just about unflattering photos.

Paparazzi have been hounding Britney for decades — showing up where she shops, where she eats.

Embarrassing pics contributed to the public sentiment that let her father put her in the (thankfully now gone) conservatorship all of those years ago.

And, just a few weeks ago, Britney’s scary car chase video happened because a photographer was pursuing her on the road, forcing her to make a U-turn to escape.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

‘That’s why I don’t like America’

Understandably unhappy, Britney Spears griped: “And it’s like, they get paid a lot, a lot of money for that bad shot, you know?”

The financial system arguably does encourage a paparazzo to risk their safety and even to risk getting into legal trouble in the pursuit of the perfect photo that could essentially function like a lottery ticket.

And our legal system does not adequately protect even everyday people, let alone public figures, from extremely invasive photos.

(There is a difference between filming someone stealing packages from your porch or harassing a cashier and taking pictures of someone minding their own business leaving a restaurant)

With that in mind, Britney donned a phony accent vented her frustrations with how America throws public figures to the wolves.

Britney adopted a faux British accent: “That’s why I don’t like America. I never have, never will.”

She added apologetically: “Sorry folks, I’m sorry.”

But, on perhaps a more serious note, Britney observed that there are “so many beautiful places in the world.”

And yet, Britney commented, she feels “stuck in this dips–t place right now.”

In the hellscape of 2025, millions feel that way. The best solution, however, might be to make our country better — but we can understand the impulse to flee to a place that already has its act together.

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Everyone deserves to get to grab a bite to eat in peace, right?

The “incident” that paparazzi captured in photos, to the distress of Britney Spears, was her departing Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake on Tuesday, November 18.

The singer had a champagne flute in her hand. (We of course cannot verify what she was drinking; not that it matters or is our business)

She wore sunglasses and a white scarf in an attempt to remain anonymous. Unfortunately, it was not enough to shield her identity.

Fortunately, there are no indications of a vehicular pursuit this time.

Britney has many talents. Having to shake off a tail in a car chase should never be her job. She’s a singer, not a superspy.