‘Summer House’ Spinoff Announced as Paige DeSorbo Explains Exit From Bravo …

Paige DeSorbo is done with Summer House, but her former castmates are doubling down on Bravo.

A new reality series is coming following her departure after seven years.

For now, it only has a premise and a working title.

And, according to reports, it’ll have a lot of familiar faces. Here’s everything that we know:

‘Summer House’ is getting a Bravo spinoff

On Wednesday, September 15, Bravo teased a new Summer House spinoff.

With the working title of In The City, there will be numerous familiar faces.

This time, all in New York.

“City life: activated!” Bravo captioned. “A new series is coming soon. …”

Fear not — Bravo offered further details in a press release.

“In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives – marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart,” Bravo described.

“Can they have it all,” the release asked, “or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?”

Who will appear on the ‘Summer House’ spinoff?

People reports that Bravo fans can expect to see Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, and Kyle Cooke all make the leap from Summer House to In The City.

However, don’t expect to be seeing Paige DeSorbo or Lexi Wood.

Both Summer House stars departed from the series after the Season 9 finale.

They won’t be on Season 10 or on In The City, it seems.

In a new interview with Byrdie this week, Paige DeSorbo spoke about her Summer House exit after 7 years.

“I just had this overwhelming sense that I couldn’t go back,” she explained of her departure, three months after the June announcement.

“I know I would’ve been doing a disservice to [the show],” Paige admitted.

“They expect a certain level of showing up and I couldn’t give them that.”

Reframing her thoughts to film reality TV felt like ‘brainwashing’

“I definitely had to get over the [feeling] that my career would be over,” Paige emphasized.

“There’s an element of thinking you need that show and network,” she then admitted.

A lot of jobs seem to work that way in the entertainment industry, where one gig is all part of an unending hustle.

“Being on reality TV, there’s a level — this is a harsh word — of, like, brainwashing,” Paige DeSorbo characterized after her time on both Summer House and Southern Charm.

“That’s not real life,” she reasoned. “You’re not stopping people on the street and being like, ‘I just had a thought that I hate my boyfriend.’”

It is very normal for jobs to re-frame how we think.

But reality TV intersects with a personal life more than almost any other job. If Paige needs a break, we hope that she enjoys whatever she does with her free time.