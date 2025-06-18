Tyler Perry Accused of Sexual Assault in $260 Million Lawsuit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

An actor who worked on Tyler Perry‘s drama series The Oval now claims that he was sexually harassed by the high-powered film and television mogul.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Derek Dixon, who appeared on 85 episodes of the BET show, seeks at least $260 million in damages.

Dixon alleges that Perry took advantage of his power on set, subjecting his young star to escalating sexual advances that eventually reached the level of assault.

Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa Premiere at The Paris Theatre on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Derek Dixon claims Tyler Perry harassed and assaulted him on set

“Mr. Perry took his success and power and used his considerable influence in the entertainment industry to create a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic with Mr. Dixon — initially promising him career advancement and creative opportunities, such as producing his pilot and casting him in his show, only to subject him to escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation,” reads the suit, according to TMZ.

Matthew Boyd, an attorney for Perry, has already fired back, claiming that Dixon is merely trying to extort his former boss.

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Boyd said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Tyler Perry, winner of the Icon Award, poses at the Winner’s Walk during The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Dixon details escalating assault in shocking lawsuit claims

Last week’s filing contains what Dixon claims are explicit text messages he received from Perry.

“What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex?” one of the messages says.

“Dixon did his best to tiptoe around Mr. Perry’s sexual aggression while keeping on Mr. Perry’s good side,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Mr. Perry made it clear to Dixon that if Dixon ignored Perry or failed to engage with the sexual innuendoes, Dixon’s character would ‘die.’”

The lawsuit says Perry eventually sexually assaulted Dixon on “multiple occasions.

Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In one alleged incident, Perry “forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon’s clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself on Dixon.”

Dixon says he was eventually able to “de-escalate” the situation. He also claims that Perry later offered him a raise and spoke of producing a TV pilot with Dixon in the lead role.

The actor believes these moves were part of an effort to keep him quiet.

Dixon says he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2024, and when that did not result in any action from The Oval‘s producers, he quit the show.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.