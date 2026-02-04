Lizzo Defends Men Named in Epstein Files (Using Weird ‘Apple Thief’ Analogy)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Unfortunately, the best musicians aren’t always the best people.

Once again, Lizzo is reminding us all of that.

The latest release of Epstein files has been filled with horrors, typos, and already famous names.

But Lizzo is being vocal, accusing people of jumping to conclusions when it comes to the men in these documents.

In a since-deleted Lizzo video that made its way onto numerous other platforms, the rapper spoke up for men named in the Epstein files. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In a now-deleted video, which you can see clips of below, Lizzo is voicing her clear disagreement with public condemnation towards rich, powerful men whose names appear in the Epstein documents.

Some of the moments are very broad — referring to the men and their names in general.

However, it’s clear that Lizzo’s primary point of contention is people who believe that Jay-Z committed sex crimes while in proximity to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

What did it [Epstein Files] say Jay-Z did? He was there in 1996,” she challenged.

Lizzo then told her followers: “Come on, people, you are falling for it!”

Lizzo’s rant continues.

“He referenced Jay-Z once,” Lizzo details, where he refers to Epstein.

“He was like ‘Oh, we can learn from Jay-Z’s business model,'” she characterized.

As Lizzo continued, she pointed out that many of these famous names are merely mentioned in discussions on financial advice, business plans, the eventual downfall of civilization, or politics.

“Where’s the crime? Focus,” Lizzo insisted.

Singer Lizzo attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Just cause somebody’s name is mentioned in a three-million-document file of a person’s life who has lived over a span of crimes and decades,” Lizzo reasoned, “does not mean every single person is an accomplice.”

She has since deleted the video.

However, as you can see in another clip, below, she also chose to employ a bizarre analogy.

“If you stole an apple from Walmart and you were on trial for stealing an apple from Walmart,” she proposed. “Is every person in your phone an accomplice?”

Lizzo continued: “Is every every person in your phone, is every email you sent to a person or speaking about a person … does that make that person complicit?” Oh dear.

To clarify, stealing from a retailer is not akin to the rape of women and girls. For one thing, people are much more likely to face legal consequences for stealing from a corporation.

More to the point, stealing an apple is something that one does independently.

Obviously (we hope), many or even most of those who happened to appear in Epstein documents are not perpetrators or victims but simply people who had the relative misfortune of meeting one of the world’s most evil men.

But in addition to Lizzo’s absurd strawman argument, people are not reacting well that she’s going into defensive mode like this.

Defending Jay-Z might be fine, might be questionable. Broadly defending essentially all men whose names come up inevitably means that she’s going to bat for at least one monster. Perhaps that is why she has since deleted the video.

Lizzo attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Creating good music is not synonymous with being a good person.

And being famous is not the same thing as having something of value to have to a discussion. It just means that more people hear what you have to say.

It’s only been a few years since Lizzo gushed over her admiration for Chris Brown. She has shown people what sort of person she is before.

We don’t like it. We’ve all tried to forget — because her music is good and because bad people have gone after her for all of the wrong reasons.

But, at the end of the day, this is a great reminder to not idolize celebrities — even those who at first seem admirable. They are human beings. And some of them are bad human beings.