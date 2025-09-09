Tyler Perry Accuser Details Sexual Assault Allegations in New Interview

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Derek Dixon has given a full interview about Tyler Perry and his allegations against his former boss.

Late this spring, we reported on the $260 million lawsuit against the mega-producer.

Dixon accuses Perry of sexual misconduct in the form of repeated unwanted advances as well as sexual assault and retaliation.

Now, the actor is opening up about how he says that the first incident happened.

Tyler Perry speaks at a special screening of Madea’s Destination Wedding ATL at Regal Atlantic Station on July 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)

Derek Dixon worked for Tyler Perry for several years on ‘The Oval’

If you are not aware, Tyler Perry has a television empire consisting of many shows that remain relatively unknown — especially compared to his theatrical releases.

One of those is The Oval, a political soap opera that has been running on BET since 2019.

For seasons 2-6, Derek Dixon portrayed the character, Dale.

Though he is not a main character, Dale has close ties to multiple series leads.

Dixon is no longer part of The Oval. On June 17, 2025, he filed a lawsuit accusing Perry of sexual assault and battery. He also accuses Perry of retaliation.

He alleges that Perry perpetrated a series of unwanted advances upon him since 2021, alleging that the billionaire used his power and fame to do what he wanted with impunity.

Notably, Dixon also filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Commission in 2024.

When that did not result in any changes, he says, he quit The Oval.

Tyler Perry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Derek Dixon is sharing his story with ABC News

Now, Derek Dixon has given an interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the Tyler Perry allegations.

“I got into bed and then I noticed that he climbed into bed with me as well,” he says during the interview.

Dixon continues: “And started rubbing my leg. I jumped up out of bed.”

“Unless someone has been through something where they have their control over their bodies taken away you,” Dixon explains.

He emphasizes that people “don’t really understand the kind of feelings that you get in that moment.”

That is a very common statement from survivors.

Lady Gaga has a song about it, in fact.

Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Social media responses have been unsurprising

Ahead of the full interview, social media comments were … one-sided.

We do not simply mean that many were siding with Tyler Perry and accusing Dixon of lying.

A flurry of comments seemed to think that Dixon had no business being in a bed in which Perry might allegedly join him without his consent.

Perry’s team has alleged that the lawsuit is a “scam.”

It is unclear if social media denizens will change their minds once they hear Dixon’s full interview.