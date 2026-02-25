Tori Roloff Shows Return to Roloff Farms, Where ‘So Much Hurt’ Happened

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Healing can be a lengthy process.

Tori Roloff has shared photos showcasing a moment that many thought would never happen:

A return to Roloff Farms.

Little People, Big World fans have questions. Tori’s talking about feelings — and how far things have come.

Who expected her to return to the farm?

On Saturday, February 21, Tori took to her Instagram page to share photos of a very familiar location.

Who among us would not instantly recognize Roloff Farms?

“For the first time in almost 4 years,” she began her caption, “I sat where @zroloff07 and I were married.”

Tori expressed: “It brought me so much joy to sit and look out over this very familiar field.”

She acknowledged that this is a sight “that holds so many beautiful memories for me.”

Simply visiting did not mean that Tori was pretending that past conflicts never took place.

“There has been so much hurt that’s happened at the farm,” she acknowledged.

“But for the first time in years,” she admitted, “I felt so happy to be able to visit and reminisce on the good times.”

Tori continued: “And just be thankful for what God has provided our family with.”

She did not specify when she took the snaps. But fans have speculated on when she made this visit.

How recent was this visit?

One fan theory is that Tori snapped these pics in November of last year.

The Roloff family got together for Thanksgiving 2025 — though not quite everyone could make it.

“A lot to be Thankful for…. counting my many blessings,” Matt Roloff wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We missed Zach and Jackson that are traveling for an international LP sporting event,” he acknowledged. “Molly lives in Northern Washington.”

Matt then gushed: “Thanks for all my daughter in laws for making this such a special Thanksgiving!!”

Sure enough, you can see Tori and Isabel and even Audrey in the photo.

(Tori and Isabel were as far as they could reasonably be from Audrey, which is neither unexpected nor unreasonable.)

Keep in mind that Tori did more than just journey from Washington to Oregon for a visit.

In 2021, the saga of the sale of Roloff Farms caused a painful family rift. Zach and Tori left the state and the family show.

Visiting doesn’t mean that all is well. But visiting and posting about it likely means that Tori, and perhaps others, have hope of further reconciliation one day.

What changed?

Many longtime Little People, Big World fans have speculated about the timing of the family patching things up.

See, last year, the shocking split between Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler took many by surprise.

Did Caryn’s exit herald some mended fences? If so, why?

Fans have a lot of guesses, but they may have more to do with their opinions of Caryn than they do with any real insight into the Roloff family’s shifting dynamics.

Regardless, we’re happy for Tori. Making peace with any part of the pain from your past can help you enjoy the present a bit more.