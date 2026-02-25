Tammy Slaton Details “Manic Depressive State,” Having a Mental Breakdown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton is not in a terrific place these days.

But at least the reality star is open to talking about it.

On the February 24 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy met up with sibling Chris and Misty after these two returned from a family vacation to New Orleans.

The 39-year old skipped the trip due to the ongoing tension with Amy Slaton, confessing on air that being around her loved ones of late has made her anxiety worse.

(TLC)

“I’m going to the therapist,” Tammy told her brother and sister after they asked what she was up to while they were gone.

The TLC personality said she chose to seek professional help after fiancee Andrea Dalton threatened to end their relationship over the outbursts and added stress.

“Since I talked to Andrea, I’ve had a couple appointments for therapy,” Tammy explained in a confessional. “Also, I went to the doctors. They did a bunch of blood work and my medication, it was such a high dose for my bigger body and now that I’m not so big, it was too high for my body size.”

Indeed, Tammy has lost HUNDREDS of pounds over the last few years, which can create its own complications.

“It just kind of put me in, I guess, a manic depression state and it was making me have a mental breakdown,” Tammy continued. “​​So they took me off five prescriptions that I didn’t need anymore, and then they lowered the rest of them.”

Tammy Slaton has become a role model for all who are overweight. (TLC)

To his credit, Chris showed support for Tammy on the episode.

“Continue to take care of yourself,” Chris told his sister. “‘Cause at the end of the day, if you feel better, it will make our lives better too.”

Tammy agreed that she had to seek help and focus on maintaining her positive attitude. However, despite the changes in her medicine, it’s been a challenge to get out of her funk.

“For the past few months, I’ve been very stressed out,” she also told viewers. “Overwhelmed and just every emotion possible and when I was getting angry or mad. I would black out and I would say things. It was me, but it wasn’t me. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

As for her broken relationship with Amy? Which included the latter NOT asking Tammy to be her maid of honor when she married Brian Lovvorn last October?

“I just want to let it go,” Tammy told Chris and Misty about offering another apology to Amy. “If Amy replies to me, if she doesn’t, I understand. I just kind of feel like it just mainly for Andrea. I truly feel like she’s inviting me because she wants Andrea there, I just don’t want to go somewhere that I’m not wanted.”

For the record, Tammy did attend Amy’s nuptials… despite the snub.

“The past few weeks I been going to therapy and getting help with my mood swings,” Tammy said alongside Andrea. “So, a few days ago, I decided to go to Amy’s wedding because I needed to support her. Because I love her. I’m proud of her.”