Bill Gates Admits to Cheating on Ex-Wife With Multiple Russian Women

Bill Gates was one of many wealthy and powerful men whose names appeared in the Epstein files.

And now the billionaire Microsoft founder is coming clean about his past sexual indiscretions.

Speaking with staff from his philanthropic organization on Tuesday, Gates confessed that he carried on affairs with two different women during his marriage to Melinda French Gates.

Bill Gates speaks in a panel discussion at the Global Solutions Summit on May 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” Gates said, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (via CBS News).

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made.”

Gates went on to insist that he neither engaged in nor witnessed any “illicit” sexual activity during his friendship with Epstein.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” he said today.

According to the Journal, Gates confessed that “did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”

Gates first met Epstein in 2011, well after the disgraced financier had finished serving a prison sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Bill Gates participates in The Building Blocks of the Future Fireside Conversation onstage during Day 2 of the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting on September 24, 2024 in New York City.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Gates acknowledged that he knew about some “18-month thing” (referring to the length of Epstein’s sentence) but claimed that he did not know the nature of his crimes.

“Knowing what I know now makes it, you know, a hundred times worse in terms of not only his crimes in the past, but now it’s clear there was ongoing bad behavior,” Gates said.

Gates admitted that his former wife was “skeptical” of Epstein from the very beginning.

Though they divorced in 2021, Bill and Melinda’s relationship has come under scrutiny in recent months thanks to emails found in the Epstein files.

In 2013, Epstein sent emails to himself in which he alleged that Bill had “sex with Russian girls” and contracted a sexually transmitted infection that required antibiotic treatment.

Bill Gates speaks onstage at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Epstein then claimed Gates sought to “surreptitiously give” antibiotics to his Melinda for fear that he had spread the infection to her. Bill has denied these allegations.

Speaking with an NPR podcast host earlier this month, Melinda said that she feels “an unbelievable sadness” when she thinks of Bill Gates’ relationship with Epstein.

“For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage,” she said.

Following the arrest of Prince Andrew and other prominent British public figures, no Americans have faced legal consequences after their names and images were found in the Epstein files.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.