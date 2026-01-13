Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Police, Breaks Silence in Sex Abuse Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Timothy Busfield has broken his silence.

As previously reported, the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the veteran actor on January 9… alleging in it that Busfield engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year twins.

Their parents claimed the victims met Busfield on the set of the FOX series, The Cleaning Lady, after Busfield joined as a director in season 2.

Melissa Gilbert and her husband Timothy Busfield attend the “Busfiled/Gilbert” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the star (who is married to Melissa Gilbert) surrounded to police — and also filmed a video obtained by TMZ.

“Hi everybody, it’s Tim,” the footage opens. “I’m sure most of you know, that are watching this, that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque – I’m here now. I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I’m gonna confront these lies. They’re horrible.”

He concluded and concluded:

“They’re all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I’m gonna fight it. I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies.”

“So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me, thank you.”

Timothy Busfield attends the ABC Television’s Winter Press Tour 2020at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When previously speaking to a police officer, Busfield said he didn’t “remember” ever tickling or picking up the two child actors, although he didn’t rule out the possibility that physical contact may have occurred.

“If it happened, I don’t remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn’t be uncommon for me,’” the officer wrote of the actor’s statement, who also claimed Busfield said he was never alone with his accusers.

This same officer further wrote in the report that Busfield and his wife stated that they had “a relationship” with the alleged victims’ families outside of work and even bought them Christmas presents.

Timothy Busfield attends the New York Premiere of ABC’s “For Life” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on February 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Last year, a therapist spoke to one of the alleged victims and the child claimed Busfield “had touched and rubbed his penis 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed,” according to the warrant.

As for Gilbert?

“During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment,” the actress’ rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday. “Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

Busfield is best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing.

A representative at Warner Bros. Television, which produced The Cleaning Lady, said this week:

“The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. [We] have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”