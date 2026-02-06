Eminem Wanted Mariah Carey to Play HIS MOM In ‘8 Mile,’ Triggered Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Eminem has made a career out of roasting his enemies and hurling outrageous barbs at his fellow celebrities.

But it seems that one of the most shocking insults of his career may have had nothing to do with a rap battle or a witty one-liner.

Back in 2002, Em’s film 8 Mile — which was loosely based on his life story — was a hit with both critics and audiences.

Kim Basinger memorably portrayed the rapper’s trailer park-dwelling mother, but the role almost went to a significantly younger star.

Eminem reportedly offended Mariah Carey by trying to cast her as his mother

According to a report from People magazine, Em’s first choice for the role was none other than Mariah Carey.

If you’re thinking, It’s 23 years later, and Mariah still doesn’t look old enough to play the weathered mom of a 30-year-old aspiring rapper, you would be right.

At 56, Mariah is only four years older than Eminem, and she was understandably miffed at being offered such an age-inappropriate role.

News of this bizarre situation comes courtesy of Carey’s former producer Damion “Damizza” Young, who says he advised her against taking the role (for abundantly obvious reasons).

Young says he was initially confused when Em contacted him about reaching out to Mariah, but he decided to try and make the meeting happen.

“’If I don’t say something and then it comes another route in the business or something, then I’m the bad guy,'” said the producer during a recent appearance on the “TFU” podcast.

“So I go to Mariah, and I’m like, ‘Look, Eminem wants to meet you,’ and she’s like, ‘No.'”

Young claims he initially believed that Em’s interest in Mariah was romantic in nature, but the rapper claimed that that was the case (though he and Carey reportedly hooked up at a later date).

“’Don’t do this. I know where you’re going with this. I’m managing this girl, and it’s gonna cause me a problem,'” he reportedly told Slim Shady.

“No, I genuinely want her in the movie,” Em reportedly countered.

Eminem triggered Mariah’s ‘insecurities,’ Young recalls

So Young arranged a call between the three of them and was shocked to hear Em say, “I want you to play my mother.”

“She did not like that s–t at all,” Young recalled. “Her insecurities kicked in big time.”

It’s tough to imagine Mariah feeling insecure about anything, but apparently, Em is capable of triggering anyone.

These days, Eminem is a grandfather, as his eldest daughter Hailie welcomed her first kid back in March of 2025.

He still looks young for his age — but not young enough for Mariah to be his mother.