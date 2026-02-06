Jinger Duggar Responds to Rumors of “Mystery Grandkids” in Her Bizarre Family

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jinger Duggar is putting it all out there these days.

Over the past several months, this former reality star has used her podcast and social media platforms to touch on a number of topics — from how Taylor Swift is basically a spawn of Satan… to how certain Disney films are demonic in nature.

As it turns out, however, not everything Jinger addresses centers around the anti-Christ.

Jinger Duggar shared this photo of her and her husband on social media. (Instagram)

Via her Instagram Stories on February 5, the 19 Kids and Counting alum jokingly brought up speculations that her family may have some “mystery Duggar grandkids” running around.

“Ohhh,” Jinger teased in this Q&A. “Maybe there are some that I don’t know about in a family as large as mine?! Haha jk.”

Maybe she’s just kidding.

But the 32-year-old shares kids Felicity, 7, Evangeline, 5, and 10-month-old Finnegan with husband Jeremy Vuolo. She also has 18 siblings.

Altogether, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar are grandparents to more than 30 children. We can scarcely count that high.

(Instagram)

As part of this latest upload, Duggar shared a glimpse into her life with SO many nieces and nephews. For example, it isn’t easy keeping track of more than 40 people’s birthdays.

“I have my siblings’ birthdays and my parents’ birthdays memorized,” the mother of three explained.

“Beyond that, in-laws? No. Nieces and nephews, maybe one or two? It’s one of those things where I kind of feel bad about it, but also at the same time, we’re at like 40 grandkids for my parents and that’s a lot to remember.”

As a member of this unusual family, fans often ask the sixth-oldest Duggar whether she’s open to more of her own kids down the line.

“We think we’re set for now. Enjoying these littles so much!!” Jinger told fans on Thursday.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their third child last March.

Prior to becoming pregnant with Finnegan, the star was embracing life as a girl mom.

“We’ll see about the future,” she told Romper in 2023.

“I’m so grateful too now, looking at my girls’ lives. I think the beautiful thing is not sheltering them from the world around them, but having them see that it’s a sweet opportunity to be able to engage with those around you.”