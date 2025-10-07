Is Taylor Swift Really Singing About Travis Kelce’s Penis in “Wood?”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift has no idea what you’re talking about, guys.

The singer appeared on the October 6 edition of SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up and talked about her mom, Andrea…. specifically about how Mrs. Swift has reacted to the track “Wood” off of Swift’s new album.

Based on the lyrics to this song, many have surmised that Taylor is singing about, well, her fiance’s impressive private part.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“She thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,” the Grammy winner joked. “That’s the joy of the double entendre. You can read that song for people, and it just goes right over their heads.”

Indeed, the refrain of the single in question emphasizes how Swift doesn’t need to “knock on wood” because her relationship goes beyond mere luck and/or happenstance

But the lyrics also touch on someone reaching “new heights of manhood” and cites something being the size of a “redwood tree” and frequently refers to the artist’s “things” being opened.

You may make of these words and references what you may.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“You see in that song what you want to see in that song,” Swift added.

Previously, the beloved star really did claim the song goes beyond length and girth.

“It’s a love story,” the 35-year-old said in an Amazon Music explanation.

“[It’s] about using, as a plot device, popular superstitions [and] good luck charms, bad luck charms and all these different ways we have decided things are good luck or bad luck—like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat.”

She then added with a slightly sarcastic tone to her voice:

“That is the way I’ve explored this very, very sentimental love song.”

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Swift released “The Life of a Showgirl” on October 3 and it’s pretty much all anyone talks about at this point.

They’re all fantastic.