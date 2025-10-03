Taylor Swift Took Shots at Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole on ‘Opalite,’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re like millions of other Swifties, you’ve spent your Friday listening to The Life of a Showgirl and dissecting the lyrics for deeper meanings.

Already, fans have determined that Taylor Swift took a shot at Charli XCX on the song “Actually Romantic.”

And they think she took some jabs at Olivia Rodrigo on “Father Figure.”

Now, a third potential target has been identified, as some listeners are convinced that Taylor called out Kayla Nicole on “Opalite.”

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Does Taylor Swift have beef with Travis Kelce’s previous girlfriend?

If you’re a Swiftie, you’re probably already aware that Kayla dated Travis Kelce before he and Taylor met.

For the most part, Kayla has been nothing but respectful toward her ex and his very famous fiancee.

Which is why the allegations of a diss from Taylor come as such a surprise that (and it’s important to note that these are merely allegations, as at no point in the song does Swift call Nicole out by name).

The controversial lines are as follows:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Now, that might not sound like a diss directed at anyone.

But there are some pretty major clues here. For one, Travis’ birthstone is opal, so based on its title, the song is almost certainly about him.

On top of that, there’s a famous viral clip from the time of Travis and Kaya’s relationship in which he repeatedly asks her to get of off her phone.

Taylor seems to be simultaneously referencing that moment and suggesting that Kayla was only in the relationship for the clout.

At least that’s the impression that some listeners were left with.

Kayla Nicole attends the 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit)

“TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CALLED KAYLA NICOLE TF OUT IM LIVING FOR TS12 #thelifeofashowgril,” one fan wrote on X, according to Page Six.

“Opalite- sweet song and the Kayla digs are savage,” another added.

“Did anyone clock the Kayla Nicole shade in Opalite?” a third chimed in.

Again, Taylor makes no explicit mention of Travis’ former flame on the new song.

But she’s generally not in the habit of naming her targets — and it’s not hard to see why fans believe that Kayla just suffered a direct hit.