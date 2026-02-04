Taylor Swift: BANNING Blake Lively From the Wedding?!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The clock is ticking. Who will make the wedding list?

The smear campaign against Blake Lively hoodwinked some folks — including those who should have known better.

Has this torn apart her friendship with Taylor Swift forever?

An upsetting new report says that the former besties might not reconnect in time for the upcoming wedding.

A temporary falling out could have a lasting impact

In a staggering new report by Us Weekly, it sounds like Lively’s legal war is doing more than just draining her time and energy and giving her enemies more fuel.

It may have also driven a damaging wedge in her friendship with Swift — one more long-term than fans had hoped.

According to an inside source, Swift currently feels “some hesitation” about including longtime friend Lively on her wedding’s guest list.

The insider explained: “It would likely trigger a media frenzy.”

As we previously reported, the (now public) inclusion of private communications between the blonde erstwhile besties has left Swift feeling “exposed and kind of violated.”

According to the source, the once fabled friendship between Swift and Lively “is not what it once was.”

This, the insider explained, is the result of an “emotional gap that’s hard to ignore.”

Can they fix it? Perhaps.

But the source warned that “rebuilding that closeness doesn’t feel simple or immediate.”

With Swift’s wedding approaching (reportedly taking place this summer), that creates a ticking clock … and putting things right might not work with a deadline.

Are they even still friends?

As for where things stand between the women today, it sounds … really sad.

“They may have exchanged texts here and there since,” the insider acknowledged.

“But,” the source alleged, “it’s been a long time since they’ve had a meaningful conversation.”

It is all too easy to imagine terse pleasantries rather than radio silence.

That doesn’t make for a friendship. It makes for casual neighbors who don’t really know each other — or for former friends.

“Taylor has stepped back” the insider claimed.

The source explained that Swift took this step “because it has eroded a bit of trust between them.”

By this they mean the Justin Baldoni legal war. Baldoni might fail to convince the public that Lively’s some sort of Machiavellian fiend, but he may have ruined one of her closest friendships.

“When Taylor got pulled into this, it triggered boundary tightening,” the insider described.

The source added: “It will take time to see how things end up between them.”

What should we believe?

We here at THG of course cannot verify whether or not Swift and Lively are actually at odds, let alone whether this alleged rift will be enough for Lively to have to miss Swift’s wedding.

There are those, including Swifties, who believe (perhaps realistically, perhaps out of wishful thinking) that the alleged gulf between the women is a facade designed to keep Swift out of Baldoni’s crosshairs during this mess.

But it’s possible that Swift and Taylor really have grown apart due to this current bitter legal battle.

If so, that would be a real shame. Whatever Lively may or may not have said, Swift of all people should know better than to kick a friend when they’re down.

But Swift has also spent years protecting her image and reputation at all costs. It’s why she so seldom uses her platform for political endorsements or activism. Which is another real shame.