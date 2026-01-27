Justin Baldoni ‘Disturbing’ Conversation Exposed by Blake Lively’s …

In 2024, a “spontaneous” eruption of anti-Blake Lively discourse took social media by storm.
Despite clear hallmarks of a smear campaign, this narrative hoodwinked a lot of people, including Jameela Jamil, who really should have known better.
Since then, we know that a lot of women had a problem with Justin Baldoni. And it wasn’t only women.
A driver gave a deposition, offering a chilling account of an alarming conversation that he allegedly heard the controversial director give.
Sometimes, driving people around means hearing eye-popping conversations
On Monday, January 26, Us Weekly published a deposition by Kevin Alexander — Lively’s driver.
In the deposition, he recalls a “disturbing” memory of Justin Baldoni during the production of It Ends With Us.
At the time, Alexander had no idea who Baldoni was — but apparently commented to Lively after Baldoni was out of earshot.
“[Baldoni] was discussing his sexual relations with women,” Alexander described in his deposition.
He explained that he “can’t forget” the conversation because Baldoni’s alleged comments “took my focus off driving.”
According to Alexander’s deposition, Baldoni said that “he was forced on and he forced himself on women.”
Lively and one other person were present, Alexander shared.
“To me, it was very out of the ordinary to meet somebody and talk like that in a vehicle,” he reflected. “That’s why it caught my attention.”
Alexander summarized: “Basically he kept talking about his sexual relations.”
He reiterated: “I’m repeating myself I believe, but he would force himself on women. If they said no, this, that, he would revert back.”
‘It is disturbing to me’
For the most part, Alexander said, he did not pay attention to the conversation.
He knows that Baldoni discussed “more stuff” but didn’t really clock what it was.
“It is those key points when someone says, you know, forcing myself on women, women forced on me, I didn’t care,” he continued during the deposition.
“It is disturbing to me,” he expressed.
Alexander reasoned: “You can’t forget something like that.” If you have ever heard a total stranger confess something dark or upsetting to you upon first meeting, you can relate to his alleged encounter.
Alexander’s deposition shared that he had spoken to Lively about Baldoni after the car ride.
“When we got to the production office, which was down the road from that area, I pulled over, let everybody out,” he described.
He recalled: “I stated to Blake, ‘I feel very uncomfortable. Something is not right here. I would like to do a background check on him or something.'”
Alexander continued: “And later to learn that he was the producer in production of this movie.”
In the context of the sole experience that he’d had with the man, that sounds like a chilling discovery.
The details on what Baldoni allegedly said may be secondary
We don’t know what Alexander heard. Perhaps he heard a man admit to sexual misconduct, or not.
Even Alexander himself may have only heard part of the conversation — and could have been missing vital context.
However, as much as we hate to say it, these details — while otherwise important in most situations — are secondary to the overall case.
This deposition is only the latest instance that we’ve heard in which Baldoni allegedly spoke or behaved inappropriately in a workplace setting.
Alexander isn’t as famous as the multiple actresses who have come forward to describe instances of misconduct or unwelcome behavior.