Justin Baldoni ‘Disturbing’ Conversation Exposed by Blake Lively’s …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In 2024, a “spontaneous” eruption of anti-Blake Lively discourse took social media by storm.

Despite clear hallmarks of a smear campaign, this narrative hoodwinked a lot of people, including Jameela Jamil, who really should have known better.

Since then, we know that a lot of women had a problem with Justin Baldoni. And it wasn’t only women.

A driver gave a deposition, offering a chilling account of an alarming conversation that he allegedly heard the controversial director give.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sometimes, driving people around means hearing eye-popping conversations

On Monday, January 26, Us Weekly published a deposition by Kevin Alexander — Lively’s driver.

In the deposition, he recalls a “disturbing” memory of Justin Baldoni during the production of It Ends With Us.

At the time, Alexander had no idea who Baldoni was — but apparently commented to Lively after Baldoni was out of earshot.

“[Baldoni] was discussing his sexual relations with women,” Alexander described in his deposition.

He explained that he “can’t forget” the conversation because Baldoni’s alleged comments “took my focus off driving.”

Actress Blake Lively attends the New York special screening of “Another Simple Favor” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Alexander’s deposition, Baldoni said that “he was forced on and he forced himself on women.”

Lively and one other person were present, Alexander shared.

“To me, it was very out of the ordinary to meet somebody and talk like that in a vehicle,” he reflected. “That’s why it caught my attention.”

Alexander summarized: “Basically he kept talking about his sexual relations.”

He reiterated: “I’m repeating myself I believe, but he would force himself on women. If they said no, this, that, he would revert back.”

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

‘It is disturbing to me’

For the most part, Alexander said, he did not pay attention to the conversation.

He knows that Baldoni discussed “more stuff” but didn’t really clock what it was.

“It is those key points when someone says, you know, forcing myself on women, women forced on me, I didn’t care,” he continued during the deposition.

“It is disturbing to me,” he expressed.

Alexander reasoned: “You can’t forget something like that.” If you have ever heard a total stranger confess something dark or upsetting to you upon first meeting, you can relate to his alleged encounter.

Blake Lively attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Alexander’s deposition shared that he had spoken to Lively about Baldoni after the car ride.

“When we got to the production office, which was down the road from that area, I pulled over, let everybody out,” he described.

He recalled: “I stated to Blake, ‘I feel very uncomfortable. Something is not right here. I would like to do a background check on him or something.'”

Alexander continued: “And later to learn that he was the producer in production of this movie.”

In the context of the sole experience that he’d had with the man, that sounds like a chilling discovery.

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

The details on what Baldoni allegedly said may be secondary

We don’t know what Alexander heard. Perhaps he heard a man admit to sexual misconduct, or not.

Even Alexander himself may have only heard part of the conversation — and could have been missing vital context.

However, as much as we hate to say it, these details — while otherwise important in most situations — are secondary to the overall case.

This deposition is only the latest instance that we’ve heard in which Baldoni allegedly spoke or behaved inappropriately in a workplace setting.

Alexander isn’t as famous as the multiple actresses who have come forward to describe instances of misconduct or unwelcome behavior.