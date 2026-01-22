Jameela Jamil Blasts Blake Lively as ‘Villain,’ ‘Suicide Bomber’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal war is making headlines again this week, thanks in large part to text messages that have become matters of public record after being entered into evidence.

Yesterday’s batch confirmed that Lively’s battle with Baldoni had taken a toll on her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Today, we have a conversation between actress Jameela Jamil and Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel.

And the exchange has Blake catching more strays than the local dog pound.

“I want to officially incorporate nightmare c–t and demon c–t into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She’s doing this to herself,” Abel wrote at one point (via the Daily Mail).

“She’s a suicide bomber at this point,” Jamil agreed, adding:

“At least borderline abusive is out there so she can’t go in with predator.”

In a later conversation, Jameela and Jennifer roasted Blake for posting a link for domestic abuse survivors.

At the time, many interpreted the move as Blake’s way of deflecting criticism she’d received for allegedly brushing off the domestic violence themes in It Ends With Us, the film she made with Baldoni.

“Did you see Blake post that survivors link? Dead,” Jameela wrote.

“Oh yes, it’s so sick,” Jennifer replied.

“So cold; Just some stats and a link,” added Jamil.

“I’m thinking about having Justin share it,” Abel joked, along with a winking emoji.

“Ahahaha no keep him away from her; keep him silence; Keep him in Sweden,” Jameela replied.

“I hate her so much,” Jennifer added, prompting Jameela to reply:

“So much; I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before; She’s OVER over.”

Needless to say, Jameela is decidedly Team Justin. But when this thing eventually goes to court, Baldoni will be the defendant.

In December of 2024, Lively sued him for sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional stress.

Baldoni filed a countersuit, but that was thrown out of court in June of last year.

Justin also seems to be losing in the court of public opinion — but it sounds like he’ll always have a supporter in Jameela Jamil!