Natalie Joy, Nick Viall Announce Twin ‘Rainbow Babies’ Following 3 …

We have joyous news to report from the world of reality television.

In August of last year, Natalie Joy announced that she had suffered a third miscarriage.

Today, she and her husband — Bachelor-star-turned-podcaster Nick Viall — announced that they’re expecting twins.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

The couple took to Instagram to share their fantastic news with fans:

“Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS,” they captioned a photo of themselves and their daughter, River.

The couple also shared pics of their sonogram.

They did not reveal how far along Natalie is or whether she’s expecting boys, girls, or one of each.

The news comes just six months after Natalie shared the devastating news of her third miscarriage:

“Hi friends Wanted to thank everyone for the love and support after sharing that we experienced our 3rd miscarriage,” Joy wrote in her statement.

“I took this last week to recover physically from my second D&C, lean on my people and nonstop squeezing my miracle rivvy girl.”

“D&C” refers to dilation and curettage, a procedure that’s often performed in the wake of a miscarriage.

“I’m working very closely with my doctors that I love and trust and eager to find out what’s going on so we don’t experience this heartbreak for a 4th time. love yall,” Natalie’s statement concluded.

In March of that year, Joy revealed that she “miscarried again” after previously losing a pregnancy in January.

“Spent yesterday away from my phone but overwhelmed by the love I woke up to,” she wrote alongside a selfie.

“Thanks for hanging on with us, we’ll get our rainbow baby one day I’m sure of it.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend The Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored In Part By Belvedere Vodka on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka)

“While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” Natalie continued, adding:

“It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude.

“This past week, I miscarried again.”

Joy went on to describe the experience as “harder than I imagined.”

“It’s going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will, but I hope to keep y’all involved in whatever that may look like,” she continued.

Needless to say, after such a painful year, fans are thrilled to see Natalie smiling again.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of millions congratulating Natalie and Nick!