Amy Slaton: Tammy Isn’t My Maid of Honor! This Isn’t About Tammy!

The girls are, regrettably, fighting.

We already know that Amy’s haunted Halloween wedding went down just a few months ago.

This week’s episode shows her choosing her maid of honor. It isn’t her sister.

And when it comes to explaining why Tammy isn’t filling that role, Amy’s not holding back.

On ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ Amy Slaton is tearful as she discusses her wedding party. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘Will you be my maid of honor?’

In a 1000-lb. Sisters clip that Us Weekly shared, we see a very emotional moment for Amy.

Ahead of her wedding, which we know took place on Halloween 2025, she was assembling her bridal party.

The Tuesday, January 13 episode showed Amy asking her good friend, Lee Lee Davis, to be part of the wedding.

Would she be her maid of honor?

In many families, this role would almost automatically go to Tammy, Amy’s sister. Memorably, Amy was part of Tammy’s bridal party in 2022.

As you can see, Amy Slaton asks her maid of honor to be her maid of honor. (Image Credit: TLC)

However, this wedding party looks a little different.

Lee Lee told Amy that she felt honored and would happily take the role. However, she did wonder why Tammy would not be filling these shoes.

“I know the whole family, and there’s a lot of things going on right now,” Lee Lee told the camera.

“I understand it’s a sensitive subject for [Amy],” she acknowledged.

Lee Lee reasoned: “So as maid of honor, I’m just going to try to keep the peace.”

On ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ Amy Slaton shares an embrace with Lee Lee Davis. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘At the end of the day, this is MY wedding’

1000-lb Sisters viewers already know about Tammy and Amy’s colossal falling out. That happened last season.

And, for months, there has been speculation about Tammy’s conspicuous absence from Amy’s bridal party.

Last week, the season premiere featured Amy affirming that she feels better off “not talking” to her sister.

“Lee Lee don’t always agree with my visions or stuff like that, but she don’t have to,” Amy tells the camera..

She praises: “She actually lets me talk and express myself.” That was, of course, a dig at Tammy.

“I’m sure Tammy’s gonna be pissed that she’s not my maid of honor,” Amy acknowledges to the camera.

“But,” she declares, “I don’t give a s–t!”

Amy tells viewers: “At the end of the day, this is my wedding.”

Clearly frustrated, she vents: “Why’s it gotta be Tammy, Tammy, Tammy?”

Amy asserts: “This ain’t about Tammy!”

Not holding back, Amy Slaton talks to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

This isn’t a (wedding) bell that she can unring

As 1000-lb Sisters has already highlighted this season, the bitter feud is continuing to ramp up.

Some of the Slaton sisters’ clashes are playing out — or at least prompted by — social media.

In Amy’s eyes, Tammy is being cruel and a bully. In Tammy’s eyes, teasing or even simple advice is being misconstrued to paint her as a villain.

Clearly, there’s more to it.

We know that Amy and Brian Lovvorn’s wedding took place in Kentucky, at a haunted tavern. We also know that, alongside Lee Lee, Amy had Brittany Combs and Amanda Halterman as her bridesmaids.

Maybe she’ll one day regret that Tammy wasn’t in the wedding party. Or maybe she’ll always be glad about it.