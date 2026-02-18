Savannah Chrisley’s Guest Host Gig on ‘The View’ Sparks Backlash From …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve tuned into The View this week, then you know that the usual panel is being joined by a “celebrity” guest host.

We’re putting “celebrity” in quotes because Savannah Chrisley is probably less famous than most of the show’s usual hosts.

But some viewers know who Savannah is — and it seems that most of them are not happy to see her seated at the roundtable.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As you may already know, Savannah is the daughter of reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently released from prison after being pardoned by Donald Trump, seemingly for no reason other than that they’re famous and MAGA.

Savannah was also close friends with Charlie Kirk, and she’s been outspoken about sharing many of the late podcaster’s most controversial views.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is currently on maternity leave, and it makes sense that producers would replace her with another conservative.

But to hear the show’s audience tell it, they would’ve preferred just about any conservative woman over Savannah.

Savannah Chrisley attends the GLAAD + TY HERNDON’s 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance at Wildhorse Saloon on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance)

“Savannah Chrisley is a horrible choice for a co-host fill-in,” one viewer complained on X (via The Independent), adding:

“There were no other Republicans available? Are you actively trying to alienate your audience?”

“I do not support you having Savannah Chrisley guest co-host your show. She is indebted to 47 for pardoning her criminal parents. This is wrong. I won’t watch,” another viewer wrote.

“Guess I’m not watching The View this week,” a third chimed in.

“I am so disgusted by ABC and The View for giving Savannah Chrisley a platform. She and her family are entitled crooks, and Savannah brings nothing to the conversation,” a fourth wrote.

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Let’s hope she isn’t at the table again! Congrats, Alyssa, but hurry back!”

Of course, not everyone has been critical of the decision to welcome Savannah onto The View.

At least one viewer applauded the decision on X — and you better believe Savannah was quick to retweet that praise:

“Saw you on The View today. So refreshing to see a young lady with brains. You are an All Star Savanna [sic] !!!! Fantastic Job Today,” the post read.

Say what you will about the Chrisleys — and there’s an awful lot to say — they’re skilled in the art of self-promotion!