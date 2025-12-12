Savannah Chrisley Defends Erika Kirk Against ‘Cheap Shots’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Savannah Chrisley is rushing to defend Erika Kirk.

After her fellow reality star Christine Quinn trashed the widow, Savannah spoke up.

Savannah was friends with Charlie Kirk and had planned to join him on his college campus tour. Those plans changed, for obvious reasons.

Now, she’s defending Erika — even as increasing numbers of fellow conservatives do not. Who’s right?

Savannah Chrisley is leaping to defend Erika Kirk

As we reported, on Wednesday, December 10, Savannah Chrisley’s fellow reality star Christine Quinn called out Erika Kirk.

“Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” she tweeted late in the afternoon.

Many on both sides of the political aisle have leveled similar criticisms, noting the long list of Kirk’s interviews and speaking engagements over the three months since her husband died.

With critics likening Erika’s behavior to “going on tour” (and others framing it much more harshly), many struggle to understand why a parent who has just lost a spouse would want to be anywhere but with their children.

Christine’s comment received a lot of agreement — but also some major pushback. One of the sources of pushback was Savannah.

On Thursday, December 11, about 18 hours after Christine’s tweet, Savannah quote-tweeted with a much longer message.

“Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you,” she began.

“I know you’re better than this,” Savannah scolded.

“Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids,'” she claimed. “She’s everywhere fighting FOR them.”

Savannah wrote: “She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under.”

Was this just a ‘cheap shot’ at a grieving widow?

“Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence,” Savannah Chrisley insisted as she defended Erika Kirk.

“Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children,” she accused, “isn’t the look you think it is.”

Savannah praised: “Erika is one of the strongest, most intentional mothers I’ve ever witnessed.”

She continued: “And she deserves compassion.”

Savannah concluded: “Not commentary from people who see a post but not her pain.”

Simply put, a lot of critics perceive Erika as being an opportunist.

Her husband spent many years building up a brand by espousing hateful and bigoted rhetoric across the nation.

Now that he has died, critics argue that Erika is trying to portray him as a martyr — and assume his mantle to carry on his insidious work.

In Christine’s case, she didn’t really delve into all of that — instead limiting her commentary to a grieving widow who seems busy touring the nation instead of spending extra time with her young children.

Notably, Savannah did not necessarily seem to disagree with Christine’s core critique. Instead, she simply argued that Erika is a sad woman who’s doing her best.

Does Erika deserve more sympathy?

Without suggesting that Erika Kirk is not doing anything wrong or even simply just trying her best, as Savannah Chrisley seems to argue, we might suggest that the widow deserves sympathy for another reason.

Charlie Kirk was emphatic that women should be wives and mothers and remain in the home. He was as clear about that as he was about his white supremacist views about Black people.

Some of Erika’s critics — including those responding to both Christine and Savannah — have pointed this out, asking why Erika is suddenly a “working mom.” (Prior to this, she had a real estate license and owned some brands, but remained very much in her husband’s shadow)

But perhaps some should consider that Charlie’s passing in September has given Erika her first opportunity to make her own real choices as an adult.

Does that excuse everything that Erika says and does? Of course not. But, if for different reasons than Savannah suggests, perhaps it should give people cause to show Erika more understanding.