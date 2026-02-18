Brandi Glanville: My Breast Implants Disfigured My Face!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Brandi Glanville has opened up about her facial disfigurement.

A few days ago, the former reality star explained that the reason her appearance has changed so drastically is due to a procedure she had over two decades ago.

Now, in a follow-up interview with TMZ, Glanville has once again delved into the unusual development… of how her very old breast implants have led to a new and unfortunate problem.

Brandi Glanville attends the PBM Princess x Kemo Sabe red carpet event special screening of Rachel Straussâ€™ Documentary “Side Effects May Includeâ€ during Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

“Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over my lymph nodes. That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn’t get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged,” Glanville told this celebrity gossip outlet of her implants.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been candid of late when it comes to this disaster, often sharing photos on social media such as the one below.

Glanville told TMZ that she finally got some answers after checking “everything else” and seeing “21 doctors,” adding:

“I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine, it wasn’t until I had a sonogram.”

(Instagram)

Brandi admits that her facial issues are at least partly her own fault.

“You really should change your breast implants every ten years, and I just didn’t do it,” she said, also telling the website that her implants were removed “just recently.”

“I thought, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, but I learnt a really, really hard lesson,” the 53-year old added. “We’re taking care of the face now that we finally figured out what was wrong.”

This apparently will involve the use of lasers.

“It just sucks to age 20 years overnight,” The Bravo personality said with a laugh.

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

Despite her experience, the reality TV star said she wouldn NOT tell other people not to have breast impants — although she’d encourage them to “stay on top of” maintaining them.

“You have to be vigilant,” she emphasized. “Just keep on checking, even if they look good and feel good.”