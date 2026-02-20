Prince Harry Resents Comparisons to Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

This week, British law enforcement had a birthday surprise for the former Duke of York.

Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and questioned him for 12 hours.

All the while, some royalists have drawn comparisons between Andrew and his nephew, Prince Harry.

That’s incredibly unfair, right? Harry thinks so.

According to Prince Harry, he wants to get into acting to capitalize on the American obsession with royals (and Christmas). This is a joke. (Image Credit: CBS)

‘It was never fair’

According to a report by People, Harry understandably bucks at comparisons to his disgraced uncle.

“He was frustrated by the comparisons,” the inside source expressed.

The insider correctly affirmed: “It was never fair to lump them together.”

The source reasoned: “Harry served his country, did the job well, and never engaged in misconduct.” All true!

“Yet lost security and housing,” the insider pointed out, “while Andrew was protected for years.”

Then still bearing the title “Prince” and “Duke of York,” Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor began his 2019 Newsnight interview with a nauseating confidence. It did not last. (Image Credit: BBC)

Though millions rejoiced — some with envy — as a powerful and well-connected monster was hauled away, many within the royal family reportedly have more complex feelings.

“In this moment, it’s sad and embarrassing for the entire family,” the source explained.

The insider added: “It leaves a stain on everybody.”

Simply put, in order to push the idea that the royal family is a vital cultural institution and not an expensive troupe of mascots that is a generational curse upon their own children and a financial leech upon the public, the royal family needs to seem different. Beyond being rich and aging poorly, that is.

The vile allegations against Andrew (which are, notably, only connected to the reason for his arrest) are not the behavior of some sort of paragon bloodline that deserves a ceremonial role in government. Which puts the entire concept of the crown in jeopardy — as it should.

Sussex pair Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss during her holiday special. (Image Credit: Netflix)

What does Harry think of all of this?

According to the report, Harry’s thoughts on Andrew’s arrest (and, dare we say it, eventual sentencing?) will come as no surprise.

“Harry believes in justice and accountability,” the inside source affirmed.

The insider pointed out that “that’s very much in line with his character.”

That much is clear to all of us.

But, in case anyone needed, evidence, the source pointed to Harry’s courtroom clashes with notorious British tabloids in recent years. He is a man who cares about right and wrong.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties, no longer serving the firm that continuously threw his wife under the bus in order to protect or simply distract from whatever was going on with William and Kate at the time.

The Sussexes did discuss whether they might lose their protection detail. However, at the time, Harry was confident that the would not.

The reason was simple: Andrew, this revolting creature, had retained his royal protection.

(Andrew would lose taxpayer-funded protection only in 2022, after losing his lawsuit from the late Virginia Giuffre)

But, as we know, Harry and Meghan lost their security detail. These are people with powerful enemies and crazed stalkers and young children.

Arguably, disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Newsnight interview helped lead to making history as the first royal arrested in four centuries. (Image Credit: BBC)

They do have something in common, from a certain point of view

We can more than understand why Harry has bristled at these absurd comparisons to Andrew. But we can also understand where they’re coming from.

Harry isn’t a monster. But he did speak about the royal family, sharing his own experiences within his family in a way that could arguable threaten the strange tradition that is the monarchy.

From a human perspective, that is nothing like Andrew’s allegations. But from a royal perspective, Andrew bringing disgrace to the royal firm is wrong for the same reason. Because people might doubt the monarchy.

Many have argued that King Charles hasn’t thrown his brother to the wolves because he wants to see an evil man punished. Rather, refusing to protect Andrew means that Andrew’s disgrace reflects a little less upon him, William, and other monarchs to follow.

We have to see royalists like stan Twitter — like the most unhinged of Swifties (or Barbz). They support the crown no matter what, so any threat (be it Andrew’s alleged crimes or Harry’s truths) is an enemy in equal measure.