Savannah Guthrie Will Likely Never Return to ‘Today’ Show Following …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home on February 1, her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, stepped away from the Today show in order to be with her family in Tucson.

Now, as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth week, sources close to the situation believe that Savannah will never return to Today.

One insider went so far as to say that “there’s no way” that Savannah will return to her seat at the anchor’s desk following the events of the past few weeks.

Savannah Guthrie attends TODAY Show Radio Town Hall on SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“There’s no way Savannah’s coming back,” one source told Status News this week. “I can’t imagine she would even want to.”

Another source, identified only as a TV executive, says that Savannah’s retirement from television would be a massive blow to Today.

“If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah,” said the insider.

“Savannah was always the glue on that show, and without that, this whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family, that connective tissue has just been ripped out,” the source adds.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

Speaking with Page Six, Today show sources would not speculate on Savannah’s future with the show.

“Everyone at Today is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs,” one source told the outlet.

“The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time,” a second source told Page Six.

A third insider noted that Savannah is “devastated” by the disappearance of her mother.

“She looks devastated. She looks like she’s struggling. She can’t be doing well,” said the source, adding:

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“Anyone who knows her is obviously so worried about her,” the source added.

We’re sure the future of her career is the furthest thing from Savannah’s mind at the moment.

But when she is ready to return to the spotlight, she might be more geared toward writing a memoir about her recent experiences or helping families who have been victimized via crime journalism.

As for Nancy, despite several promising leads, the 84-year-old remains missing, and police appear to be no closer to apprehending her kidnappers.

TMZ staff received yet another ransom note this week, but they are still unable to verify the authenticity of these emails.

With each passing day, the situation becomes more grim, but Savannah and her family say they are holding out hope that Nancy is still alive and will be returned to them.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.