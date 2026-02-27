Pink Replacing Kelly Clarkson as Permanent TV Host?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some time after initial reports, Kelly Clarkson confirmed the end of her talk show.

But the seven-season series isn’t ending right away.

Pink is just one of multiple guest hosts.

She is also reportedly under strong consideration to take Clarkson’s place on a permanent basis.

Ahead of her guest hosting stint, Pink surprises Kelly Clarkson. (Image Credit: NBC)

Look who’s coming to guest host

Earlier this year, news broke that Pink would be guest hosting during an auspicious time of yer.

“I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat,” she said in a statement at the time.

Pink then expressed: “Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience and whatever else comes our way!”

She is just one of multiple guest hosts for Clarkson’s audience during this seventh and final season.

Pink steps into the role on Monday, March 2.

A smiling Pink peeks her head around the corner for her surprise visit. (Image Credit: NBC)

It just so happens that Pink will be guest hosting during a week that celebrates women who are working to make the world a better place.

These episodes are expected to include a blend of performances, big conversations with women in the entertainment industry, and shining a light on people who are improving their own communities.

If you’ve been paying attention to the current horrors of our world, you know how important all of this work is.

And while women can be and sometimes are part of the broader problem, they are not the majority by any margin. Members of groups that are marginalized by the greatest evils in our society will always be part of the key to making things better.

(Sorry, but it’s important to remember that there’s more to this than a generic girl power montage.)

The only impermanent part of this may be the ‘guest’ label

Now, Page Six is reporting that Pink may end up stepping up as a full-time host of the show.

“She’s been guest-hosting,” an inside source shared.

(Remember, The Kelly Clarkson Show films days before the episodes actually air.)

“And,” the insider assessed, “it seems she’s doing very well, and that’s the plan.”

We do not know how far along the alleged process of ironing out this plan for Pink may be. No one seems to be sure.

Ahead of stepping aside for guest hosts, Kelly Clarkson addresses her audience. (Image Credit: NBC)

No one — from NBC to Pink herself — has confirmed this reporting.

Additionally, we have to acknowledge a recent report that appeared to be false.

Multiple outlets — including some very reputable ones — reported that Pink and her husband had separated.

Pink personally debunked the claim, announcing that it was untrue. Or, at the very least, that it was news to her.

Was she the victim of a well-placed prank? Is there something more to this story?

Pink’s surprise visit left Kelly Clarkson in a state of disbelief. (Image Credit: NBC)

Were the erroneous split rumors part of this?

It is possible that verified, reliable sources close to Pink were mistaken about her marital status. It can happen — but it’s the worst nightmare for both reporting and celebrities.

At the same time, it is possible that someone made a false story appear real on purpose.

In the political world, these are often “trial balloon” stories leaked to the media to see how the public responds.

Some on social media are speculating that someone leaked a phony breakup story to draw more eyes to Pink and to her guest-hosting stint.

The timing is admittedly odd. But we haven’t seen any evidence of that. And we doubt that she’d thank such a person for their trouble.